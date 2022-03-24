Thursday TV tips: Catch up with the First Dates engaged couple

The Apprentice — final

BBC One, 9pm

It’s time for the lucky two to really prove that they deserve Alan Sugar’s investment — the business plans have been polished and now it’s proof-of-concept time as their proposals are launched.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

First Dates Ireland: Aaron from Cork and James from Mayo

Marilyn Monroe fan, Aaron (43) from Cork dines with James (39) from Mayo; Student Naomi (29) from Galway is paired with tug o’war fanatic, John (33) also from Galway; make-up artist Judy (39) from Dublin is matched with Michael (48) from Dublin; and Ryan (27) from Louth dates Aoibhinn (27) from Lurgan. And one year on from their first date, Mateo and the staff welcome back Carla and Shez for a catch-up and to celebrate their engagement.

First Dates Ireland: Shez and Carla return after meeting on series 6

Radio

Cuan an Cheoil, R na G, 7pm: Brother and sister musicians Séamus Ó Flatharta and Caoimhe Ní Fhlatharta join Liam Ó Maonlaí in studio for the final programme in the series — with video streaming on R na G’s socials.

The Nature of Things, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Join Colette Kinsella, children, and a wide array of experts to answer the little questions that come from big things — like, why do carrots grow underground but broccoli doesn’t?

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A look at the retrospective of visual artist Daniel O’Neill at the Farmleigh Gallery in Dublin.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Dan Hegarty brings us highlights of a Patti Smith performance at The Panthéon in Paris, encompassing the decades-long career of the punk pioneer.