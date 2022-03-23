Wednesday TV tips: MasterChef is back and a look at transparency and accountability in local government

Plus scandal and fraud with televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Wednesday TV tips: MasterChef is back and a look at transparency and accountability in local government

MasterChef is back with some new twists; Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye in a biopic; and RTÉ Investigates transparency and accountability in local government

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

MasterChef

BBC One, 8pm

Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcome a new batch of talented amateurs who will be vying it out for the MasterChef title.

The format is being shaken up with the introduction of multiple new rounds, including five weeks of auditions in which nine contestants create a signature dish served blindly to the judges.

Paired with the all-new pressurised Chef's Table challenge featuring Gordon Ramsay, series 18 will see 45 hopeful amateurs, from an NHS worker to a beer bike tour guide, step behind their work benches in a bid to impress the professionals.

RTÉ Investigates: Council Chamber Secrets

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

RTÉ Investigates looks at the local authority sector where a new era of transparency and accountability in local government was promised 10 years ago but is yet to be delivered.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye 

Disney

Jessica Chastain portrays Tammy Faye in this biopic. Faye was a Christian broadcasting legend in the US, along with her televangelist husband, Jim Bakker. The pair were brought low by scandal, when Bakker was unveiled as a fraudster, and Faye surprised many by becoming an outspoken LGBT ally and supporting people with Aids during the 1980s. 

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The weeknight arts magazine launches RTÉ’s annual Short Story Competition.

Read More

Film Review: a shot at redemption for infamous televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker

More in this section

Watch: Where The Crawdads Sing trailer lands, with Daisy-Edgar Jones in lead role Watch: Where The Crawdads Sing trailer lands, with Daisy-Edgar Jones in lead role
Rocking the system: M(h)aol on using their songs to rail against misogyny Rocking the system: M(h)aol on using their songs to rail against misogyny
Opera returns to Lismore for the Blackwater Valley festival in May Opera returns to Lismore for the Blackwater Valley festival in May
#Unwindtelevisionthe eyes of tammy fayerté investigates: council chamber secretsLocal governmentMasterChef
<p>Nicola Coughlan misses Bridgerton season two premiere</p>

Nicola Coughlan misses Bridgerton premiere after being ‘struck down’ with Covid-19

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices