Wednesday TV tips: MasterChef is back and a look at transparency and accountability in local government

MasterChef

BBC One, 8pm

Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcome a new batch of talented amateurs who will be vying it out for the MasterChef title.

The format is being shaken up with the introduction of multiple new rounds, including five weeks of auditions in which nine contestants create a signature dish served blindly to the judges.

Paired with the all-new pressurised Chef's Table challenge featuring Gordon Ramsay, series 18 will see 45 hopeful amateurs, from an NHS worker to a beer bike tour guide, step behind their work benches in a bid to impress the professionals.

RTÉ Investigates: Council Chamber Secrets

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

RTÉ Investigates looks at the local authority sector where a new era of transparency and accountability in local government was promised 10 years ago but is yet to be delivered.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Disney

Jessica Chastain portrays Tammy Faye in this biopic. Faye was a Christian broadcasting legend in the US, along with her televangelist husband, Jim Bakker. The pair were brought low by scandal, when Bakker was unveiled as a fraudster, and Faye surprised many by becoming an outspoken LGBT ally and supporting people with Aids during the 1980s.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The weeknight arts magazine launches RTÉ’s annual Short Story Competition.