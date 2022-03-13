Five Things for the Week Ahead: Tori Amos at Cork Opera House, Sonic Youth tunes from the archives

A one-time resident of Kinsale, Tori Amos brings over thirty years of a songbook that's covered the broad spectrum of alternative and subversive sounds over the years, from the chart peaks of drum 'n' bass-inflected 'Professional Widow', to a visceral depiction of sexual assault in 'Me and a Gun'.
Oscar Award-winning director and playwright Martin McDonagh’s work is known and loved by both theatre and film audiences alike - this limited run, directed by Andrew Flynn, includes Cork actor Denis Conway among the cast.
Amateur golfer Maurice Flitcroft achieves his late-in-life goal of participating in the British Open Golf Championship, much to the ire of the staid golfing community. Heartwarming UK comedy, starring Mark Rylance, Rhys Ifans and Sally Hawkins.
A comedy-horror film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People fame.
Having blazed a trail in the eighties and nineties with their noisy, genre-defying squall, the 2000s saw Sonic Youth settle into their position as alt-rock elder statespeople, but not get too comfy: this slab of largely improvised home-studio jams from the 2010s showcases their desire to experiment and play with perceptions around their music.