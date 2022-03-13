Five Things for the Week Ahead: Tori Amos at Cork Opera House, Sonic Youth tunes from the archives

Elsewhere: Martin McDonagh's The Lonesome West finishes a limited run at the Gaiety, and Phantom of the Open tees off with humour 
Tori Amos. Picture: Desmond Murray

Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |live music|

Tori Amos

Cork Opera House, St. Patrick's Day

A one-time resident of Kinsale, Tori Amos brings over thirty years of a songbook that's covered the broad spectrum of alternative and subversive sounds over the years, from the chart peaks of drum 'n' bass-inflected 'Professional Widow', to a visceral depiction of sexual assault in 'Me and a Gun'.

2 |theatre|

The Lonesome West

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin; running until Saturday March 19

Oscar Award-winning director and playwright Martin McDonagh’s work is known and loved by both theatre and film audiences alike - this limited run, directed by Andrew Flynn, includes Cork actor Denis Conway among the cast.

3 |movies|

Phantom of the Open

Friday March 18, all cinemas

Amateur golfer Maurice Flitcroft achieves his late-in-life goal of participating in the British Open Golf Championship, much to the ire of the staid golfing community. Heartwarming UK comedy, starring Mark Rylance, Rhys Ifans and Sally Hawkins.

4 |streaming|

Fresh

Disney+, from Friday

A comedy-horror film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People fame. 

5 |music|

Sonic Youth - In/Out/In

out now, record shops and streaming services

Having blazed a trail in the eighties and nineties with their noisy, genre-defying squall, the 2000s saw Sonic Youth settle into their position as alt-rock elder statespeople, but not get too comfy: this slab of largely improvised home-studio jams from the 2010s showcases their desire to experiment and play with perceptions around their music.

B-Side the Leeside, Cork's Greatest Records: Black River Falls, by Cathal Coughlan 

