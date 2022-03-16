Wednesday TV Tips: Donal Skehan has to seek kelp on a visit to Waterford

Donal’s Road Trip

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Donal and Max are in Waterford this week. He takes a seaweed bath at Solas na Mara, samples the famous Waterford Blaa, eats seafood in Tramore, and tries paddleboarding in Dunmore East.

The Queen v Patrick O’Donnell

TG4, 9.30pm

The Queen v Patrick O'Donnell Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde (Patrick O'Donnell)

The true story behind one of the most compelling murder plots in Irish history, a thrilling tale of violence, courtroom drama, romance, and political intrigue. Containing evidence from British Home Office files kept secret for 100 years, it reveals shocking new information about the fate of the quiet-spoken Donegal man who killed the infamous informer James Carey on board a ship off the coast of South Africa in 1883. Stars Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde, Stephen Jones, and Bridin Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh. Directed by Tomás Seoighe.

RTÉ Investigates: Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions — Still Searching

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A year on from its initial documentary,RTÉ Investigates again turns the spotlight on Ireland’s illegal adoptees revealing how 12 months later many are still searching for answers and struggling to discover their true identities.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Netflix

Sara Melingallis in Bad Vegan

Sarma Melngailis' vegan raw food restaurant Pure Food and Wine was the first of its kind in New York and was regularly acclaimed by critics. She started to expand the business by opening other outlets. Then staff walked out after a month's wages were withheld from employees. This four-part documentary addresses the reasons for the money issues and Melingallis' subsequent downfall — she was giving the restaurant's funds to Shane Fox, a mystery man who convinced her he could make her beloved pitbull immortal, but only if she obeyed his every command.

Radio

Unheard, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Dan Hegarty talks to Irish producer/musician Will DeBurca about his 2017 album Embedded, and gets the scoop on his newly-recorded

material.