Tuesday TV Tips: Cork coastal house is a great Home of the Year contender 

What If Putin Goes Nuclear?

Channel 4, 8pm

Veteran journalist Jon Snow attempts to unpick why Putin is threatening nuclear escalation, what it could possibly mean for the conflict in Ukraine, and the implications for us here in the west, as well as the rest of the world.

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Emma Kelly, Ciaran O'Sullivan and family in Cork. Picture: Joe McCallion

Emma Kelly, an engineer and interior designer, and Ciaran O’Sullivan an engineer, live in a County Cork coastal home with their children. Sarah Duggan and Ian McNamee, in Dublin, and Emma Edmonds in Wicklow also feature.

Sport

Uefa Champions League Live: Manchester United v Atletico Madrid (ko 8pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Irish National Opera writer/director John McIlduff talks about the Scorched Earth Trilogy, a new series of three street-art operas presented free to view, projected on the walls of Trinity College Dublin.