Film review: The Adam Project is riddled with plot holes but full of fun

This time-travel adventure gleefully tears up the rule book
Film review: The Adam Project is riddled with plot holes but full of fun

Walker Scobell as Young Adam and Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 17:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

The first rule of time-travel, according to virtually every time-travel movie, is that you must not meet yourself in the past.

The Adam Project (12A) gleefully tears up the rule book, however, as it opens with Adam (Ryan Reynolds) hurtling back from the year 2050 in a stolen space-fighter and crashlanding in the back yard of his childhood home, where he is promptly discovered by his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell).

There’s no time to waste figuring out the potential consequences, though: Adam has returned to his childhood era to (a) thwart Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener), who is planning to steal ‘the most precious resource in the world — time’, and (b) save his future wife Laura (Zoe Saldana), who was recently killed on Sorian’s orders. 

And so the two Adams are whirled into a life-or-death adventure that is marvellous fun, and not least because Shawn Levy’s film seems determined to mention or allude to every big sci-fi film from the past five decades — Star Wars, ET and Back to the Future are three that get a nod in the first 10 minutes alone.

Riddled with plot-holes it might be, but The Adam Project is a knowingly zany take on the time-travel flick, and will provide sci-fi fans with many a quiet chuckle.

(Netflix)

Read More

30 things for March: TV & streaming picks, new books, upcoming gigs

More in this section

Batman filming - Liverpool Colin Farrell to reprise Penguin role for Batman spin-off series
MIDLAKE - OCTOBER 2009 Album review: For the Sake of Bethel Woods, by Midlake 
Tom Dunne: An era in Irish music when a 'British Invasion' was welcome Tom Dunne: An era in Irish music when a 'British Invasion' was welcome
<p>Elbow perform on the main stage during day three of the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois, in 2019</p>

Electric Picnic 2022 is sold out

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices