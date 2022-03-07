The Way We Were review: Sex, jives and Angela McNamara 

As I moved through the Irish school system in the Noughties, my parents were often surprised to learn that what they had lived through was already considered history. Yet here it all was, on-screen this time, during the season two opener of RTÉ’s The Way We Were.

The debut of the archival series’ new season focused on the evolution of Irish attitudes to love. “Our elemental search for a soulmate has never felt more contrived and complicated,” an opening voiceover says as That Ole Devil Called Love rings. “But eight decades of fascinating archive reveals that our human mating instinct has always been tightly controlled.”

Cue multiple grainy reels of school time prayers, pilgrimages, and laughing priests. “I just don’t remember ever having anyone explicitly give us sex education,” says Ardal O’Hanlon, who becomes the second talking head in seven minutes to say some form of the word penis.

The Way We Were: Sarah-Anne Buckley.

Writer Michael Harding is first. “It was as if we were collectively unconscious of our sexuality,” he says before sexologist Emily Power Smith summarises: “There was education given to people. It was taught in church - it was taught in schools from a catholic perspective to be repressed.”

An assessment into the history of sexual oppression in Ireland wouldn’t be complete, of course, without mention of Angela Macnamara. The most notorious Irish Agony Aunt has “a lot to answer to”, according to broadcaster John Creedon - and anyone who was forced to watch her puritanical sex education videos.

Next, The Way We Were takes us on a whirlwind tour of the condemnation of jazz, the policing of ballrooms, and the demonization of dancing. “Do you know what you could get in a dance hall in my time?” says Mary O’Rourke. “You could get TB. You could meet the devil, that would be worse again.”

After a delightful fill of jiving videos, we sway away from showbands and onto today’s main form of music maître d, the DJ. “We would have never paired off if it wasn’t for the ultraviolet light,” Creedon chimes, before running through an entertaining dictionary of 1980s Cork disco terminology.

The Way We Were: Katherine Lynch.

The overview of arranged marriages brings a particularly interesting highlight reel, as does the run-through on rural bachelors. Presumably due to time constraints, less than ten minutes of the episode are dedicated to the fight for legal contraception - and Gay Byrne’s input on such - with just another five minutes spent on the attitudes on same-sex relationships. As Mary Coughlan says, “We’ve come an awfully long way, but there's an awfully long way to go.”

Overall, The Way We Were brings audiences a nostalgic and thoughtful overview of 20th century Ireland which everyone will be able to identify with. It's just a shame that the timeline didn't run-up to the premiere of Normal People. Now that would have made for quite the Macnamara column.