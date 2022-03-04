Friday TV Tips: Award-winning Famine drama and Ukraine humanitarian fundraiser 

Black 47

Virgin Media One, 9pm

James Frecheville and Hugo Weaving in Black '47

Set in Ireland during the Great Famine, the drama follows an Irish Ranger who has been fighting for the British Army abroad, as he abandons his post to reunite with his family. Starring Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville and Stephen Rea.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

This week's show is dedicated to the Irish Red Cross fundraising appeal for Ukraine, to help raise vital funds for humanitarian assistance for people directly impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainians living in Ireland will speak about their concerns and worries for their families who are still in Ukraine. Dublin band Aslan will be performing in support of the fundraiser and will reflect on the crisis as will singer/songwriter Róisín Murphy who has postponed two dates in Russia. Hollywood actor Alan Cumming ( Circle of Friends, James Bond GoldenEye and X2) will also be on the show.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.35pm

The first of two compilations of highlights from the recent series. Among those featured are Will Smith, Olivia Colman, Tom Holland, Miriam Margolyes, Salma Hayek and Ian McKellen.

Sport

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Cardiff, 7pm, RTÉ2; Edinburgh v Connnacht, 7.30pm TG4

The Dropout

Disney

The Dropout: How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) and Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried). Picture: Beth Dubber/Hulu

Seven-part series about the life of Elizabeth Holmes, the entrepreneur convicted of fraud earlier this year; she is currently awaiting sentencing, facing up to 20 years in prison. The Stanford University dropout founded medical technology company Theranos, which built its reputation on the claim that it could test for hundreds of diseases by using just a drop of blood, something which was later found to be false.

Pieces of Her

Netflix

Pieces of Her: Toni Collette as Laura Oliver and Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver. Picture: Mark Rogers/Netflix

Karin Slaughter has written more than 20 novels, selling more than 40 million copies in 120 countries. Now one of her books, 2018's Pieces of Her, has been turned into a gripping eight-part drama. Toni Collette plays Laura Oliver, whose secret past is about to come to light after her daughter Andy is caught up in a mass shooting in their usually quiet home town. Andy witnesses her mother coolly take down the assassin, and video footage of the incident goes viral.

Star Trek: Picard

Amazon Prime

Patrick Stewart and crew visit 21st century Earth, where Picard and co face a race against time to prevent one of his greatest foes' efforts to destroy the galaxy.

Lucy and Desi

Amazon Prime

Documentary directed by Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler. It charts how Hollywood star Lucille Ball and her first husband, Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz met, fell in love and went on to found their own studio. There's also an insight into the groundbreaking sitcom itself, and Bette Midler, Norman Lear and Carol Burnett offer their opinions.

Radio

Tuatha Dé Danann, R na G, 2.40pm: Actor and author Diarmuid de Faoite presents a

dramatic interpretation of the stories of the people of the goddess Danu, with new music

by Colm Mac Con Iomaire. In Dea-Ghníomh, Aonghus Síor Óg and Daighde an Cheoil try to teach Balor’s son how to do good.

Cereal, RTÉJr, 7pm: A talent competition, a hidden secret, and so many cereal bars: a new six-part comedy mystery for all the family, featuring a cast of children and Ryan Tubridy as ... Ryan Tubridy.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Lucy Caldwell discusses her upcoming book These Days.

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: As we approach International Women’s Day, the National Symphony

Orchestra, with guest conductor Nil Venditti, presents an all-female composer programme including Cecile Chaminade, Vitezslava Kapralova, and Anna Clyne.