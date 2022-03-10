Thursday TV Tips: A part-time model from Cork meets a Meath gym enthusiast on First Dates

And here are the top 10 breeds of dog entered at Crufts
Thursday TV Tips: A part-time model from Cork meets a Meath gym enthusiast on First Dates

First Dates Ireland and Crufts 2022 on screens this evening

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022
Caroline Delaney

Crufts 2022

Channel 4, 3pm & 8pm; More4, 6.30pm

Over the next four days, dog owners will be showing off their pampered pups, with animals being challenged to display their agility, obedience and more.

But Crufts is not just a championship, but also a trade expo of dog-related products with plenty of entertainment thrown in.

This year marks the event's 130th anniversary of the popular show.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Beautician Katarina (27) meets Shane (31) from Meath; Gym-enthusiast Tim (24) from Meath dines with part-time model Lauren (22) from Cork; Sue (45) from Armagh is paired with former stud farm manager Brian (45) from Dublin. And Ciara (25) from Mayo is matched with journalism student Orla (28) from Lucan.

Radio

Cuan an Cheoil, R na G, 7pm: Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined in studio for live music by multi-instrumentalists Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich and Niamh Varian-Barry. Live video stream is also available on R na G socials.

