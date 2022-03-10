Thursday TV Tips: A part-time model from Cork meets a Meath gym enthusiast on First Dates

Channel 4, 3pm & 8pm; More4, 6.30pm
Over the next four days, dog owners will be showing off their pampered pups, with animals being challenged to display their agility, obedience and more.
But Crufts is not just a championship, but also a trade expo of dog-related products with plenty of entertainment thrown in.
This year marks the event's 130th anniversary of the popular show.
RTÉ2, 9.30pm
Beautician Katarina (27) meets Shane (31) from Meath; Gym-enthusiast Tim (24) from Meath dines with part-time model Lauren (22) from Cork; Sue (45) from Armagh is paired with former stud farm manager Brian (45) from Dublin. And Ciara (25) from Mayo is matched with journalism student Orla (28) from Lucan.
Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined in studio for live music by multi-instrumentalists Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich and Niamh Varian-Barry. Live video stream is also available on R na G socials.