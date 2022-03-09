Wednesday TV Tips: Visit a drive-thru dedicated to spuds and meet the male ballet dancer who founded GAA

Donal’s Road Trip

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Donal and Max are headed East towards the Boyne Valley. Donal goes ziplining in Carlingford, He pops by to visit Ballymakenny Spud Shack and meets Maria Flynn. He also takes part in a spot of beekeeping.

Finné (Last in Series)

Tg4, 9.30pm

Growing up in Limerick city, Roy Galvin never had any aspirations of being Ireland's first male ballet dancer. But he dedicated his life to music and dance, and became a professional dancer with The Irish Ballet Company and Dublin City Ballet, prior to establishing his own company Pas de Deux Dance Company. Roy was very involved in the gay rights campaign in Ireland and established G.A.A — Gaeilgeoirí Aeracha Aontaithe.

Ireland’s Dirty Laundry

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Episode 2 is about getting out of the laundries (from escape plots and runaways to being dumped, unprepared and vulnerable, in the outside world), and then life afterwards. Elizabeth Coppin, is pursuing legal action to have what she experienced in the laundries recognised internationally as torture, facilitated by the Irish State. The outcome of that case is imminent.

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City v Sporting CP, 8pm, BT Sport

Radio

Unheard, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Chats with Niall Quinn of Limerick band The Hitchers on the 25th anniversary of debut album It’s All Fun And Games Til Someone Loses An Eye.