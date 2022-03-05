Saturday TV Tips: Films galore — from prehistoric animation to classics and reboots

The Croods

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Prehistoric family the Croods embark on a journey to find a new home after their cave is destroyed. Animated comedy, with the voices of Nicolas Cage and Ryan Reynolds

Ghostbusters

RTÉ2, 9pm

When supernatural disturbances occur in New York City, four experts in the paranormal and their dim assistant investigate. Fantasy comedy, with Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.

Ryan's Daughter

TG4, 9.50pm

An Irishwoman's adulterous affair with a British Army officer in 1916 has tragic repercussions. David Lean's epic romantic drama, with Sarah Miles, Robert Mitchum and John Mills.

Ocean's Twelve

UTV, 10.45pm

The crooks reunite when an old enemy demands they repay the money they stole from him three years previously. Crime caper sequel, with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

Adam & Paul

RTÉ2, 11.05pm

Two drug addicts spend the day wandering the streets of Dublin, hoping to scrape together the cash to feed their habit. Comedy drama, starring Mark O'Halloran and Tom Murphy.

Sport

Rugby: URC — Benetton v Leinster, ko 1pm, Gordon D’Arcy and Peter Stringer commentate. RTÉ2

Munster v Dragons ko 5.15pm TG4

GAA: hurling - Dublin v Kilkenny, throw-in, 5pm; Cork v Galway from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, throw-in 7pm. RTÉ2

Premier League: Liverpool v West Ham United, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

An tSraith Náisiúnta, R na G, 7pm: Live commentary on the Division 1A Hurling match between Cork and Galway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the National Hurling League.

Opera Night Lyric, FM, 7pm: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment: This Metropolitan Opera, New York performance from 1973 stars soprano Joan Sutherland in the title role, and Luciano Pavarotti in his Met broadcast debut as Tonio.