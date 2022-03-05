Saturday TV Tips: Films galore — from prehistoric animation to classics and reboots

Prehistoric family the Croods embark on a journey to find a new home after their cave is destroyed. Animated comedy, with the voices of Nicolas Cage and Ryan Reynolds
When supernatural disturbances occur in New York City, four experts in the paranormal and their dim assistant investigate. Fantasy comedy, with Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.
An Irishwoman's adulterous affair with a British Army officer in 1916 has tragic repercussions. David Lean's epic romantic drama, with Sarah Miles, Robert Mitchum and John Mills.
The crooks reunite when an old enemy demands they repay the money they stole from him three years previously. Crime caper sequel, with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.
Two drug addicts spend the day wandering the streets of Dublin, hoping to scrape together the cash to feed their habit. Comedy drama, starring Mark O'Halloran and Tom Murphy.
Rugby: URC —v , ko 1pm, Gordon D’Arcy and Peter Stringer commentate. RTÉ2
v ko 5.15pm TG4
GAA: hurling -v , throw-in, 5pm; v from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, throw-in 7pm. RTÉ2
Premier League:v , 5.30pm, Sky Sports
, R na G, 7pm: Live commentary on the Division 1A Hurling match between and in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the National Hurling League.
, FM, 7pm: Donizetti’s : This Metropolitan Opera, New York performance from 1973 stars soprano Joan Sutherland in the title role, and Luciano Pavarotti in his Met broadcast debut as Tonio.