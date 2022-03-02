The Work of Mourning, by Cork poet laureate William Wall

In memory of all the dead of the pandemic

‘Everything happened too quickly: like a race to death that left us only enough time to pass and wave to each other…’ Jacques Derrida, The Work of Mourning

i

In the meantime

two years of the meantime quarantine

the in-between time

time unticking

the countless lost days years of yesterdays

passing too quickly

still here

two years of lonesome funerals and longdistance housecalls

surviving days

and dying days

two years of something terrible every day

a quotidian catastrophe

two years

two years

we’ll tell our grandchildren

we found a way through these two years

ii

The release

it feels like yesterday

the first reported case

and then a hundred years of missing

a century in two years

it’s all over bar the shouting now they say

we’re not sure what to believe

we’ll wear our masks and wash our hands

but we’ll go out again

stand at the bar and shout our round

and down in the snug we’ll hold hands

remembering how it all began

and how much time we’ve lost

in this hectic meantime

we return to the office

for the dead

vespers and matins

the work of mourning begins in the land of the living

iii

The work of mourning

in their presence already always their going

before the pain

before the mourning

in our dreams they were the shadows

we dared not name

and in the end it’s all we hold the granite obduracy of names

five million and more

each a single sorrow

the going down of a lonely day

a number too great for grieving

the population of a small country

think of this island emptied

as though we all died

this past two years

iv

Lá fhéile Bríde

it seems our world

is out of form

twisted a little

nothing quite fits

but from every gap

daffodils escape

bluetits flitter

to illegal gatherings

in the disused drainpipe starlings in flighty murmurations turn

and fall in twos and threes to fish for worms

on the fresh cut lawn

a cock-step in the twilight

and shorter nights

this last vast winter

is a distant memory

every scintilla of light whispers to me

today is lá ‘le Bríde