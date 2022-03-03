Thursday TV Tips: Will there be romance for Jason from Cork on First Dates Ireland?

Saol Clainne

Tg4, 8pm

Saol Clainne - Aoife Nic Shéain has mica in her home

During 2021, the series Saol Clainne spent time with families across Ireland facing great difficulties, fighting to overcome obstacles for themselves and their loved ones. These are families that are struggling and suffering, day after day, from tragedies, illnesses and the twists and turns of life. In the first episode we meet Aoife Nic Sheáin, who has discovered Mica in her home. Alice Ní Fhlanagáin tells her personal story of grief and Jaqueline Walsh shares her emotional story of her mum who is missing for 36 years.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Hughie Maughan (27) returns for a second chance at romance with Jason (32) from Cork. 2004 Bachelor of the year Robbie (46) from Limerick dines with Trish (50) from Longford. Patrick (28) from Monaghan is paired with nurse Elvira (26) from Dublin. Lab technician Eric (23) from Cabra meets Trinity student Saoirse (20) from Terenure.

Sport

Soccer: Everton v Boreham Wood, UTV 8.15pm

The Dropout

Disney

Seven-part series about the life of Elizabeth Holmes, the entrepreneur convicted of fraud earlier this year; she is currently awaiting sentencing, facing up to 20 years in prison. The Stanford University dropout founded medical technology company Theranos, which built its reputation on the claim that it could test for hundreds of diseases by using just a drop of blood, something which was later found to be false.

Radio

Cuan Cheoil, R na G, 7pm: Hothouse Flowers man Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Dublin sean-nós singer and fiddler Róisín Chambers and piper Maitiú Ó Casaide for live music in studio. Video stream also available on R na G socials.