Wednesday TV Tips: A Dublin woman's escape from prostitution and return to education

Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway

BBC2, 8pm

Kate meets patients with a range of common health issues from heart disease to kidney stones, endometriosis to back pain as they experience an extraordinary medical consultation made possible by cutting-edge technology. Cancer, endometriosis and a stroke are among the conditions examined over the next three weeks, and we begin with Kate and Dr Guddi Singh showing fashion influencer Hilda the 100 benign tumours that have grown inside her womb. Her consultant believes that this very serious case of fibroids could put her reproductive health at risk.

An Cósta Thiar

TG4, 8.30pm

An Cósta Thiar: Kerry

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin travels the west Kerry coastline, rowing with a local musician, a boatbuilder and even All-Ireland champions. She investigates the attraction of sea swimming for local women, and goes foraging and paddleboarding.

Finné: Rachel Moran

TG4, 9.30pm

Finné: Rachel Moran

Rachel Moran had a difficult family background growing up in North inner Dublin city. By the age of 15 she was living and working as a prostitute on the streets, where she would spend the next 7 years of her life. At 22 years of age, she managed to escape prostitution and returned to education. Rachel now works as a writer and activist all around the world.

Ireland’s Dirty Laundry

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Maureen Sullivan, Elizabeth Coppin, Gabrielle O'Gorman, Teresa O'Connor, Deirdre Cadwell and Betty Buckley speak about their Magdalene Laundries experiences

For seven decades, the Irish State conspired with families, parishes and religious congregations to imprison and enslave over 10,000 Irish girls and women in the so-called Magdalene Laundries. After decades of silence, survivors of that system now share their experiences during and since their incarceration, and reveal how, even today, they are having to fight for the care, redress and acknowledgement that was promised to them.

Naked Attraction

Channel 4, 10pm

The dating show is back. First into the studio is 27-year-old sex toy tester Hayley from Plymouth. Hayley has cerebral palsy and has only ever dated friends. Next up is 25-year-old tree surgeon Dmitri from Nottingham.

Sport

Soccer: Luton Town v Chelsea, BBC One Liverpool v Norwich City, UTV