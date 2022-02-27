Sunday TV Tips: The kids from Cork's Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin are a class act

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History

BBC One, 7pm

Stephen Fry is on a mission to find out why we are so fascinated by the idea of mythological beasts. Made in collaboration with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Warner Bros and the Natural History Museum, this documentary brings some fantastical beasts to life, while also exploring their connection to some real-world species. Stephen travels from Utah to Loch Ness, meeting the inspirations for everything from unicorns to mermaids along the way.

Class Act

TG4, 8.30pm

Presenters Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile and Eoghan Ó Loideáin meet the kids from Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin, Ballincollig, Cork. From showcasing their acclaimed musical drama prowess to meeting future authors, this school of nearly 800 children is abound with talent. The kids and volunteers from the local Tidy Towns Committee take on a new intergenerational singing challenge. Together they will form Ballincollig's newest Pop-Up choir and sing Lewis Capaldi's hit 'Some You Loved' as Gaeilge live in studio. Gaelic footballer star, Valerie Mulcahy, is a special guest.

Peaky Blinders

BBC One, 9pm

"One last deal to be done. Then we Peaky Blinders rest." The sixth and final series.

The opening episode picks up right where season five left off, with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in a field and a gun to his head.

There's also a Shelby funeral, which is set to cause a rift in the family, and a move to North America where the end of Prohibition offers up new possibilities.

Room to Improve

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Room to Improve: Dermot Bannon with homeowners Laura and Kenny Brown

Dermot transforms the drab bungalow of Kenny and Laura Brown from Howth. It was run down and in need of a serious renovation for the family of five, with another baby on the way. Kenny and Laura had huge expectations from the build but for what they wanted; their budget was extremely tight. The timing of the build was impacted by the pandemic and money was a huge worry for the Brown family throughout construction.

Sport

Six Nations Rugby: Ireland v Italy, ko 2.15pm, Virgin Media One GAA: Football division 1 - Kildare v Dublin, 1.15pm; Hurling Division 1 - Limerick v Cork, 3.30pm. TG4

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: One Day/Lá Dá Raibh: Poet Louis de Paor’s new collection Crooked Love/Grá Fíar will be published on February 24 by Bloodaxe Books. To coincide with that,

his bilingual piece re-airs, with music by composer Dana Lyn.