Thursday TV Tips: Parents met on a blind date and now he's on First Dates Ireland

Ranvir Singh shows how to achieve the green dream without breaking the bank. She follows families as they turn their homes into beautiful eco houses.
How about a booking service for dog-friendly businesses. Plus there's a cruelty-free watch strap and an environmentally sound deodorant to sample.
Farmer and milliner Grace (49) from Limerick dines with former marine Philip (46) from Galway. Kevin (36) from Offaly meets fitness instructor Rosie (28) from Laois. Stand-up comedian Ian (28) from Galway is paired with masters student Ina (25) from Portmarnock. And Jamie (20) from Kildare — whose parents met on a blind date — dines with dance student Ellie (20) from Tipperary.
TG4, 9.30pm
The Collins Family in Clare rounds up some cattle and Eoin checks on the new house being built. Meanwhile in Limerick, Karen with baby Clodagh in tow checks in with her Dad on how the work is going while Eoin in Kerry is thinking of the season ahead and the grass growth as he spreads some fertiliser.
RTÉ2, 11pm
Filmed in the newly renovated Sea Church venue located in the fishing village of Ballycotton in East Cork, The Ballycotton Sessions features some of Ireland’s best known and loved artists. The eclectic line-up includes The Academic, Robert Grace, Damien Dempsey, Wallis Bird, Rapper J Yellow L, Saint Sister, Jack L and The Coronas.
UEFA Europa Conference League:v (Kick-off 5.45pm); UEFA Europa League v (kick-off 8pm) Virgin Media Two
The last day of this season of special programmes looks at the challenges of starting a new life in Ireland, and the damage done by water pollution in the Middle East.
A teenage Gráinne Mhaol’s discovery means her quest might be over before it begins — but then a storm changes everything.
Musicians Johnny Óg Connolly and Liam O’Connor join Liam Ó Maonlaí for a live interview and performance — video streams available on R na G socials.