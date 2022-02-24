Thursday TV Tips: Parents met on a blind date and now he's on First Dates Ireland

Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home

Virgin Media One, 7.30pm

Ranvir Singh shows how to achieve the green dream without breaking the bank. She follows families as they turn their homes into beautiful eco houses.

Dragons' Den

BBC1, 8pm

How about a booking service for dog-friendly businesses. Plus there's a cruelty-free watch strap and an environmentally sound deodorant to sample.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Farmer and milliner Grace (49) from Limerick dines with former marine Philip (46) from Galway. Kevin (36) from Offaly meets fitness instructor Rosie (28) from Laois. Stand-up comedian Ian (28) from Galway is paired with masters student Ina (25) from Portmarnock. And Jamie (20) from Kildare — whose parents met on a blind date — dines with dance student Ellie (20) from Tipperary.

Contractors

TG4, 9.30pm

Contractors: Karen O'Donoghue

The Collins Family in Clare rounds up some cattle and Eoin checks on the new house being built. Meanwhile in Limerick, Karen with baby Clodagh in tow checks in with her Dad on how the work is going while Eoin in Kerry is thinking of the season ahead and the grass growth as he spreads some fertiliser.

Contractors: Karen & the Crew on TG4

The Ballycotton Sessions

RTÉ2, 11pm

Each episode features one act and between songs, presenter Louise Duffy chats to the various artists about their music

Filmed in the newly renovated Sea Church venue located in the fishing village of Ballycotton in East Cork, The Ballycotton Sessions features some of Ireland’s best known and loved artists. The eclectic line-up includes The Academic, Robert Grace, Damien Dempsey, Wallis Bird, Rapper J Yellow L, Saint Sister, Jack L and The Coronas.

Sport

UEFA Europa Conference League: Bodo/Glimt v Celtic (Kick-off 5.45pm); UEFA Europa League Napoli v Barcelona (kick-off 8pm) Virgin Media Two

Radio

Soundseekers Audio Festival, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: The last day of this season of special programmes looks at the challenges of starting a new life in Ireland, and the damage done by water pollution in the Middle East.

Young Pirate Queen: The Cauldron of Dagda, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: A teenage Gráinne Mhaol’s discovery means her quest might be over before it begins — but then a storm changes everything.

Cuan an Cheoil, R na G, 7pm: Musicians Johnny Óg Connolly and Liam O’Connor join Liam Ó Maonlaí for a live interview and performance — video streams available on R na G socials.