Sunday TV Tips: Season 13 of Room to Improve — what could possibly go wrong?

The 24th Winter Olympics officially closes at the Bird's Nest in Beijing, China where the Olympic flag will be handed to the Italian city of Milan and town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.
Another contestant is eliminated this evening.
Channel 4, 7.45pm
Taking over from Ellie Taylor, Siobhan McSweeney is back to host the quarter-final. The remaining five competitors create a self-sculpture and build their own sawdust kilns. Then they must create candlesticks under pressure.
BBC1, 8pm
A tragic incident strikes at the heart of Poplar, sending shockwaves through the community. The team at Nonnatus House try to rally together to help the injured, but that means putting their own anguish to one side as Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr Turner's (Stephen McGann) fates remain unknown.
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
Dermot Bannon visits Kilmacud in Dublin where the homeowners, Marc and Lisa Daly, want to extend their home for them and their three boys.
GAA BEO Football. Division 1.v , 1.15pm; v , 3.30pm, TG4
Premier League:v 2pm; v , 4.30pm Sky Sports
Start the Song Gently: The legendary Connemara singer and melodeon player Colm Ó Caodháin’s music and legacy are explored.