Sunday TV Tips: Season 13 of Room to Improve — what could possibly go wrong?

— Siobhán McSweeney is back on The Great Pottery Throw Down; someone's getting eliminated from Dancing with the Stars; and Call the Midwife season finale
Sunday TV Tips: Season 13 of Room to Improve — what could possibly go wrong?

Room to Improve is back; Season finale of Call the Midwife; and Siobhán McSweeney is back on The Great Pottery Throw Down

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Winter Olympics: Closing Ceremony 

BBC1, noon

The 24th Winter Olympics officially closes at the Bird's Nest in Beijing, China where the Olympic flag will be handed to the Italian city of Milan and town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Another contestant is eliminated this evening.

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Channel 4, 7.45pm

The Great Pottery Throw Down
The Great Pottery Throw Down

Taking over from Ellie Taylor, Siobhan McSweeney is back to host the quarter-final. The remaining five competitors create a self-sculpture and build their own sawdust kilns. Then they must create candlesticks under pressure.

Call the Midwife — season finale

BBC1, 8pm

Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife

A tragic incident strikes at the heart of Poplar, sending shockwaves through the community. The team at Nonnatus House try to rally together to help the injured, but that means putting their own anguish to one side as Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr Turner's (Stephen McGann) fates remain unknown. 

Room to Improve

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Room to Improve Series 13 episode 1 Dermot Bannon with homeowners Marc and Lisa Daly from Kilmacud
Room to Improve Series 13 episode 1 Dermot Bannon with homeowners Marc and Lisa Daly from Kilmacud

Dermot Bannon visits Kilmacud in Dublin where the homeowners, Marc and Lisa Daly, want to extend their home for them and their three boys.

Sport

GAA BEO Football. Division 1. Kerry v Donegal, 1.15pm; Tyrone v Kildare, 3.30pm, TG4

Premier League: Leeds v Manchester United 2pm; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Start the Song Gently: The legendary Connemara singer and melodeon player Colm Ó Caodháin’s music and legacy are explored.

More in this section

George R.R. Martin at Caste Ward George RR Martin teams up with Marvel for new comic book series
The Weekly Quiz: Royal visits, remote islands, streaming stresses The Weekly Quiz: Royal visits, remote islands, streaming stresses
Five Things for the Week Ahead: The Walking Dead returns, Sarah Millican in Cork... Five Things for the Week Ahead: The Walking Dead returns, Sarah Millican in Cork...
Winter OlympicsThe Great Pottery Throw DownRoom To ImproveDancing With The StarsCall The Midwife#UnwindPlace: KilmacudPlace: BeijingPerson: Siobhán McSweeneyPerson: Dermot BannonPerson: Lisa DalyPerson: marc dalyPerson: Jenny AgutterPerson: Stephen McGann
<p>Razan Ibraheem</p>

Tommy Tiernan Show review: Razan Ibraheem saved for 10 years to afford Limerick course

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices