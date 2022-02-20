Sunday TV Tips: Season 13 of Room to Improve — what could possibly go wrong?

Winter Olympics: Closing Ceremony

BBC1, noon

The 24th Winter Olympics officially closes at the Bird's Nest in Beijing, China where the Olympic flag will be handed to the Italian city of Milan and town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Another contestant is eliminated this evening.

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Channel 4, 7.45pm

Taking over from Ellie Taylor, Siobhan McSweeney is back to host the quarter-final. The remaining five competitors create a self-sculpture and build their own sawdust kilns. Then they must create candlesticks under pressure.

Call the Midwife — season finale

BBC1, 8pm

Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife

A tragic incident strikes at the heart of Poplar, sending shockwaves through the community. The team at Nonnatus House try to rally together to help the injured, but that means putting their own anguish to one side as Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr Turner's (Stephen McGann) fates remain unknown.

Room to Improve

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Room to Improve Series 13 episode 1 Dermot Bannon with homeowners Marc and Lisa Daly from Kilmacud

Dermot Bannon visits Kilmacud in Dublin where the homeowners, Marc and Lisa Daly, want to extend their home for them and their three boys.

Sport

GAA BEO Football. Division 1. Kerry v Donegal, 1.15pm; Tyrone v Kildare, 3.30pm, TG4

Premier League: Leeds v Manchester United 2pm; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Start the Song Gently: The legendary Connemara singer and melodeon player Colm Ó Caodháin’s music and legacy are explored.