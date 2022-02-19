Saturday TV Tips: Murder and revenge — in Bourne and Othello

Paddington

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Paddington bear

A bear from the Peruvian jungle starts a new life in London, but catches the eye of a sinister taxidermist. Family comedy, starring Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

UTV, 7pm

Stephen Mulhern is back for Ant v Dec. And there are celebrity pranks, beginning with the lads heading down to Jeremy Clarkson's farm.

The Bourne Legacy

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

The Bourne Legacy

A government assassin goes on the run when his employers try to bury their dark secrets by having him killed. Spy thriller sequel, with Jeremy Renner and Rachel Weisz.

Othello

RTÉ2, 11.55pm

Laurence Fishburne as Othello, with Kenneth Branagh as Iago

A jealous general is goaded into murdering his wife by a manipulative officer. Shakespeare drama, starring Laurence Fishburne and Kenneth Branagh.

Sport

GAA: Fitzgibbon Cup Final. 3pm, TG4; Dublin v Mayo, throw in 7.30pm, RTÉ2

Rugby: URC round 12, Leinster v Ospreys ko 5pm, RTÉ2; Connacht v Scarlets. 7.30pm, TG4 Premier League: Manchester City v Tottenham, 5pm Sky Sports

Radio

An Cúinne Dána, R na G, 10.30am: Tristan Rosenstock speaks to the director and producer of Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin ahead of its opening of Dublin International Film Festival — the first Irish-language film to do so.