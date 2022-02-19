Saturday TV Tips: Murder and revenge — in Bourne and Othello

If you have a Shakespeare exam coming up you might want to check out Laurence Fishburne and Kenneth Branagh's Othello
Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Paddington

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A bear from the Peruvian jungle starts a new life in London, but catches the eye of a sinister taxidermist. Family comedy, starring Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 

UTV, 7pm

Stephen Mulhern is back for Ant v Dec. And there are celebrity pranks, beginning with the lads heading down to Jeremy Clarkson's farm.

The Bourne Legacy

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

A government assassin goes on the run when his employers try to bury their dark secrets by having him killed. Spy thriller sequel, with Jeremy Renner and Rachel Weisz.

Othello

RTÉ2, 11.55pm

A jealous general is goaded into murdering his wife by a manipulative officer. Shakespeare drama, starring Laurence Fishburne and Kenneth Branagh.

Sport

GAA: Fitzgibbon Cup Final. 3pm, TG4; Dublin v Mayo, throw in 7.30pm, RTÉ2

Rugby: URC round 12, Leinster v Ospreys ko 5pm, RTÉ2; Connacht v Scarlets. 7.30pm, TG4 Premier League: Manchester City v Tottenham, 5pm Sky Sports

Radio

An Cúinne Dána, R na G, 10.30am: Tristan Rosenstock speaks to the director and producer of Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin ahead of its opening of Dublin International Film Festival — the first Irish-language film to do so.

