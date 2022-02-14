Watch: 50 Cent makes surprise Super Bowl appearance with strange upside down entrance

50 Cent joined the all star line-up of the show, which also included Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar
Watch: 50 Cent makes surprise Super Bowl appearance with strange upside down entrance

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 06:07
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

50 Cent joined fellow hip hop heavyweights for the Super Bowl half-time show making a surprise performance in which he appeared hanging upside down.

The US rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, was suspended by his feet from the ceiling of the housing-style set inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Flipping the right way up and dropping down onto a dancefloor he broke into a rendition of his hit song In Da Club.

The rapper later poked fun at his strange and somewhat humorous entrance on social media.

Posting a meme of a straining boy with a pronounced forehead vein he wrote: “Waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?”

50 Cent joined the all star line-up of the show, which also included Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

