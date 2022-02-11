Friday TV Tips: 'Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby': Adele chats about 2023 with Graham Norton

Death in Paradise

BBC One, 9pm

Death in Paradise

A woman reports a murder, only to be later found strangled herself. Guest actors this week include Kate O'Flynn, Nicholas Bailey and Isabelle Connolly.

John Wick: Chapter 2

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2

When an Italian crime lord holds him to a blood oath, hitman John Wick goes on another murderous rampage. Action sequel, starring Keanu Reeves.

The Late Late Show — Valentine's special

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The Show has invited a mix of singles to be in the audience — and couples to talk about their love stories.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.05pm

Adele chats with Graham Norton. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Guests include Adele, Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent and Golda Rosheuvel. Plus, George Ezra performs his new single Anyone for You.

Adele has said her Las Vegas shows have to go ahead this year because she has "got plans" for 2023, adding: "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby."

The singer, who is dating American sports agent Rich Paul, recently postponed her Caesars Palace residency at short notice, citing delivery delays and the impact of coronavirus.

She said: "I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn't want to be doing it. I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now.

We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby."

It comes after she walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards wearing a large ring on her fourth finger, prompting speculation on social media that she is engaged to Paul.

Addressing the reports, she said: "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"

Bigbug

Netflix

Bigbug: Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbour and her enterprising sex-robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere

French director, producer and screenwriter, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, is the brains behind this sci-fi comedy (below) set around 30 years in the future when artificial intelligence is everywhere. The story takes place in a quiet residential area where four domestic robots take their owners hostage, forcing them into a kind of lockdown.

Rooney

Amazon

Amazon's Rooney features interviews with footballing greats such as David Beckham, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, and Thierry Henry

An insight into the life and career of Wayne Rooney, particularly his early years and key moments in his development as a player and now coach. It charts his childhood in Croxteth, Liverpool, through his teenage years — much of which were spent in the spotlight after his meteoric rise to fame with Everton — through his spell with Manchester United and beyond. Among those interviewed are Rooney’s wife Coleen as well as David Beckham, Gary Neville, David Moyes, and Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Sport

Rugby: Leinster v Edinburgh. ko 6pm. RTÉ2, 5.30pm

Six Nations Under-20s France v Ireland ko 8pm. Virgin Media Two

Radio

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Paul Herriott presents live from the stage of the National Concert Hall: Ilyich Rivas conducts the National Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Schoenberg, Wagner and Bernstein, with guest mezzo-soprano Ruxandra Donose.