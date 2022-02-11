Watch The Joker and The Queen, the latest duet from Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

Discos are back and now thanks to Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's new duet, so are slow sets.
The Joker and The Queen follows on from their 2019 collaboration Everything Has Changed and reuinites the child actors that featured as kid-versions of Taylor and Ed in the video.
Starring Ava Ames and Jack Lewis, the children who befriended and fell for each other as preteens in Everything Has Changed have grown up and gone to college in The Joker and The Queen.
And of course, with grown-up love comes grown-up problems. The soaring melodies and gorgeous harmonies quite rightly have sent fans into a frenzy, many of whom were teenagers when the first part of this musical drama began to play out.
This is the longtime friend's fifth collaboration. “Everything Has Changed” (2012) and “End Game” (2017), followed by two songs that appeared on Swift's “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album last year, the previously unrecorded “Run (Taylor’s Version)” and a freshly cut remake of “Everything Has Changed.”
Unlike Everything has Changed, this duet doesn't include cameos of the stars, but with lyrics like "I’ve been played before, if you hadn’t guessed / So I kept my cards close to my foolproof vest /… Then you went all in and we left together… / When I fold, you see the best in me" it's a surefire hit.