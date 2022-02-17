Thursday TV Tips: Any romance for the Cork people on First Dates this evening?

How to be Good with Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

An inheritance can be seen as a windfall but there can be serious financial and emotional challenges involved. Eoin McGee meets Kieran Staford in Co Clare to help him navigate the process.

The Apprentice

BBC1, 9pm

Alan Sugar swaps his usual limo for a POD driverless car, before informing the candidates their task is to design, brand, and pitch their own electric, driverless POD.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

First Dates Ireland: Dolapo and Maria

Ashling (47) and Mervyn (48) from Kilkenny, who sat together in secondary school, meet up again; insurance salesman Dolapo (29) from Dublin meets Maria (27) from Cork; nutrition student Aisling (21) dines with former footballer Conor (22), both from Dublin; traffic manager Paul (40) from Wexford is paired with former Mrs Ireland Effy (37) from Youghal, and hairdresser Lain (35) returns to the restaurant for a third time — with big news.

Clear History

RTÉ 2, 10.30pm

Clear History

Back to re-write more ‘mortifying moments’ in the name of comedy.

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Netflix

Knox Gibson, a young actor who had the lower part of his right arm amputated following an accident 10 years ago when he was just four years of age, plays a farm boy whose life takes an unexpected turn after the Nazis come to power in Germany. On learning that they are killing anyone with a disability, he goes on the run.

Radio

Fail We May, Sail We Must, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: Songs to Learn and Sing documentary-maker Paul McDermott looks at the life and legacy of acid house DJ and producer, Andrew Weatherall, and speaks to the West Cork fisherman whose utterance inspired his now-famous tattoo.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A double bill of Dublin theatre critique, with a look at Portia Coughlan at the Abbey, and Samuel Beckett’s Endgame at the Gate.

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 10pm: Cian O’Ciobháin honours Andrew Weatherall on the second

anniversary of his passing.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Blur/Gorillaz man Damon Albarn in session at London’s LH3 Studios. Taylor Swift fans beware.