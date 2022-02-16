Wednesday TV Tips: Hooray for Henry at vacuum factory; and a Grey's Anatomy fairytale twist

Gemma Collins: Self-Harm & Me

Channel 4, 9pm

Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me. Picture: Matt Monfredi/Channel 4/PA Wire

The ex- The Only Way Is Essex star describes her relationship with self-harm and explores how self-esteem issues and social media can exacerbate the situation.

Inside the Factory

BBC2, 9pm

Hooray for Henry: Inside the Factory

The latest topic covered by Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey is the humble vacuum cleaner. He heads for Somerset, where a huge factory makes more than a million of the devices every year, and follows the construction of its biggest seller, the iconic Henry.

1.2 million vacuums are made here every year and the factory has its own on-site testing centre. All the components come together in less than 30 seconds, before they’re checked, boxed up and sent to the dispatch area.

The storage and distribution centre is 21,000 square feet, the size of nine tennis courts, and from there, the boxes of vacuums roll down a clever chute to one of the 10 trucks that leave the factory every day, each carrying nearly 1,000 machines.

Grey's Anatomy

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Grey's Anatomy: Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theatre performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared

Sport

GAA: Sigerson Cup Final (throw in 7.30pm, TG4).

UEFA Champions League: Internazionale v Liverpool (ko 8pm, BT Sport).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Philip Oltermann on his new book, The Stasi Poetry Circle — the

extraordinary true story of the East German secret police’s writers’ club.