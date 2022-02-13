Sunday TV Tips: Secrets and lies in Smother finale and a look at the far-right with Louis Theroux

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The celebrities dedicate their dances to someone special in their lives, performing routines to music that means something to them — with none at risk of being eliminated this week.

Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America

BBC2, 9pm

Louis Theroux's Forbidden America: Theroux has said the series will look at the way that social media “has affected people in America who are in different ways involved in dangerous, extreme, or morally questionable lifestyles”.

New three-part series. Louis begins with an investigation into the far right, which was thrust into the international spotlight following the notorious Capitol Hill riots in 2021. He learns how the leaders are building solidarity through online networks, and how the movement is emerging from the darker corners of the internet to influence events in the ‘real’ world. Other episodes look at rappers and porn performers.

Smother — finale

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Smother

Val is determined to confront Alanna once and for all but when her investigation twists once more toward a surprising and dark conclusion, she realises, too late, that an even darker and more dangerous threat is brewing much, much closer to home.

Sport

GAA — Hurling: Clare v Wexford (throw in 1.45pm); Tipperary v Kilkenny (throw in 3.35pm), both TG4).

Radio

The Lyric Feature: A Place of Stories, LyricFM, 6pm. An audio walk with Patricia Baker through Marsh’s Library, Ireland’s first-ever public library — opened in 1707 and home to countless rarities.

The Bluffer’s Guide to Music from The Movies, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: DJ and writer, Aidan Kelly

continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at some of the pop and alternative anthems that have soundtracked modern cinematic favourites.

Mise Freshin’, RTÉ 1, 10pm: Part 5 of the groundbreaking series that explores the shared history and spirit between Irish folk music and contemporary sounds, helmed by Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy.