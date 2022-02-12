Saturday TV Tips: Reincarnated dogs, masked singers, Bourne drama and And & Dec this evening

A Dog's Purpose

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A Dog's Purpose

A dog is reincarnated as different breeds over generations, with multiple owners and a variety of names. Comedy drama, starring Dennis Quaid, with the voice of Josh Gad.

The Masked Singer: The Final

UTV, 7pm

Just three singers remain to battle it out for the title. All this series’ Masked Singers return for a group performance and there will be some unique duets from three previous performers.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Game show with a limitless jackpot. Two contestants get an opportunity to change their lives forever. The answer to every question is a number and the aim of the game is to get as close to the correct answer as possible… without going over. If they go over the right answer, even by one, it is game over and they leave with nothing.

The Bourne Ultimatum

RTÉ2, 8.50pm

Matt Damon stars as Jason Bourne in The Bourne Ultimatum

The amnesiac assassin regains his memory, just as a CIA director sets in motion a plan to kill him. Spy thriller sequel, starring Matt Damon, Julia Stiles and David Strathairn.

Sport

Wales v Scotland (kick off, 2.15pm. RTÉ2); France v Ireland (ko 4.45pm, Virgin Media One).Rugby Six Nations:

Limerick v Galway (throw in 7pm, RTÉ2); Club championship Hurling Final: Ballygunner v Ballyhale Shamrocks (throw in 3pm, TG4); Club Championship Football Final: Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes: (throw in 5pm, TG4);GAA — National Hurling League:

Donegal v Galway (throw in 7.30pm, TG4).Ladies Football:

Manchester United v Southampton,(ko 12.30pm, BT Sport); Norwich City v Manchester City (ko 5.30pm, Sky Sports).

Book of Love

Sky Cinema

Found in translation: Book of Love

Young, uptight and unsuccessful English writer Henry (Sam Claflin, who played Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games and Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders) discovers his dull book is a surprise hit in Mexico. It turns out the Mexican translator, Maria, has rewritten it as a steamy erotic novel. And now they have to travel together on a book tour.

Radio

Spórt an Sathairn, R na G, 2pm: Live coverage of the All-Ireland Senior Club finals from Croke Park — Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Waterford’s Ballygunner in the hurling, while Down’s Kilcoo clash with Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes for football glory.

Tráchtaireacht beo as Gaeilge, le Seán Bán Breathnach.