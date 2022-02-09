Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Five winners from the People's Choice Award

Overall winning image: Lake of ice by Cristiano Vendramin

Santa Croce Lake is a natural lake located in the province of Belluno, Italy. In winter 2019 Cristiano noticed the water was unusually high and the willow plants were partially submerged, creating a play of light and reflections. Waiting for colder conditions he captured the scene in icy stillness. After taking the image, he was reminded of a dear friend, who had loved this place and is now no longer here, "I want to think he made me feel this feeling that I'll never forget. For this reason, this photograph is dedicated to him".

Tech spec: Canon EOS 6D + 100-400mm f4.5-5.6 IS USM II lens; 1/8 sec at f8; ISO 200; Lee polariser; remote control; Feisol tripod.

Shelter from the rain by Ashleigh McCord

During a visit to the Maasai Mara, Kenya, Ashleigh captured this tender moment between a pair of male lions. At first, she had been taking pictures of only one of the lions, and the rain was just a light sprinkle, although the second had briefly approached and greeted his companion before choosing to walk away. But as the rain turned into a heavy downpour, the second male returned and sat, positioning his body as if to shelter the other. Shortly after they rubbed faces and continued to sit nuzzling for some time. Ashleigh stayed watching them until the rain was falling so hard that they were barely visible.

Tech spec: Nikon D500 + 300mm f2.8 lens; 1/200 sec at f2.8; ISO 720.

Hope in a burned plantation by Jo-Anne McArthur

Jo-Anne flew to Australia in early 2020 to document the stories of animals affected by the devastating bushfires that were sweeping through the states of New South Wales and Victoria. Working exhaustively alongside Animals Australia (an animal protection organisation) she was given access to burn sites, rescues and veterinary missions. This eastern grey kangaroo and her joey pictured near Mallacoota, Victoria, were among the lucky ones.

The kangaroo barely took her eyes off Jo-Anne as she walked calmly to the spot where she could get a great photo. She had just enough time to crouch down and press the shutter release before the kangaroo hopped away into the burned eucalyptus plantation.

Tech spec: Nikon D4S + Sigma 120–400mm f4.5–5.6 lens; 1/500 sec at f5.6; ISO 2500.

The eagle and the bear by Jeroen Hoekendijk

The Netherlands Black bear cubs will often climb trees, where they wait safely for their mother to return with food. Here, in the depths of the temperate rainforest of Anan in Alaska, this little cub decided to take an afternoon nap on a moss-covered branch under the watchful eye of a juvenile bald eagle. The eagle had been sitting in this pine tree for hours and Jeroen found the situation extraordinary. He quickly set out to capture the scene from eye-level and, with some difficulty and a lot of luck, was able to position himself a bit higher on the hill and take this image as the bear slept on, unaware.

Tech spec: Canon EOS 5D Mark III + Sigma 150–600mm f5.0–6.3 lens; 1/320 sec at f6.3; ISO 640.

Dancing in the snow by Qiang Guo

In the Lishan Nature Reserve in Shanxi Province, China, Qiang watched as two male golden pheasants continuously swapped places on this trunk – their movements akin to a silent dance in the snow. The birds are native to China, where they inhabit dense forests in mountainous regions. Although brightly coloured, they are shy and difficult to spot, spending most of their time foraging for food on the dark forest floor, only flying to evade predators or to roost in very high trees during the night.

Tech spec: Nikon D5 + 400mm f2.8 lens; 1/2500 sec at f/2.8; ISO 320.