Two elegies, by Cork poet laureate William Wall

i Elegy in Winter

In memory of Thomas Kinsella

always in winter

or so it seems

another December

and there before you

is a low dark coast

at Roches Point

the ghost of an ocean

vanishing into rain

as close as we’ll get

to saying goodbye

fair Ellinor awaits

at your landfall

there is fever now

that eats everything

you said it yourself

out of a brooding sky

the savage birds

the shadow eaters

and the winding light

your finisterre

ii Cara diva

In memory of Cara O’Sullivan

Christmas morning

a lifelong atheist

driving his mother-in-law

to hear Cara sing O Holy Night

the voice of the sky itself

a blackbird

silvering a still dawning

her song inhabits the air

in the dark of winter

nell’ora del dolore

a polar frost

settling the wind from Greenland

whistling down the ages

lightly come or lightly go

you tell me

as though we have a choice

late at night I drive

through the empty city

even the river is listening

Cara diva we miss you

this Christmas more than others

the silence is hard

January 2022

William Wall is a poet from Cork, and is serving as the city's first Poet Laureate. An initiative of the Munster Literature Centre that is funded by Cork City Council, Wall's role involves writing a poem every month, giving a personal response to issues in the city and county. The Irish Examiner publishes these poems, and the works will also be collected into a chapbook to be launched at Cork World Book Festival 2022.