Stephanie Rainey signs up as presenter in new slot on Cork radio station

Stephanie Rainey is well used to microphones, but will be using one for talking rather than singing as she starts a new job as a radio presenter.
The Glanmire chanteuse is joining RedFM to present 'Sunday Brunch with Stephanie Rainey', a show combining music and chat that begins next week, February 13.
"I grew up listening to Sunday morning radio with my parents - it was always on,” said Rainey, “so it's a really cool slot for me to get, I'm really excited about it."
It's at least the second major life-change for Rainey in recent months, having given birth to baby Jackson in November 2021.
Rainey broke through in 2015 with her ballad 'Please Don’t Go', and has amassed millions of streams since. As well as the radio show, the singer plans to continue her music career, with several releases planned for the year ahead.
Meanwhile, Ray Foley has departed the Cork station to return to his former stable, Today FM, where he's replacing Mairead Ronan in the afternoon slot.
Other high-profile radio moves announced in recent weeks have included RTÉ 2FM's Jenny Greene being moved from her Drivetime slot to replace Dan Hegarty at 10pm. Tipperary comedy duo Johnny Smacks and Johnny B, aka The 2 Johnnies, take over the daily 3pm show on 2FM on Monday, February 21.