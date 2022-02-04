Friday TV Tips: Help decide Ireland's Eurovision entry; Courtney Cox and Minnie Driver chat with Graham Norton

Your Garden Made Perfect

BBC2, 8pm

Your Garden Made Perfect with Angela Scanlon. Picture: PA Photo/BBC / Remarkable TV / Adam Lawrence

Angela Scanlon is back with the series that gives homeowners the opportunity to see their outside spaces transformed using the latest visual technologies before any work is started. Debi and Des's family home in Enfield has a generous urban plot but it sits on a massive slope, and they would both love to transform the plot into a family space. They get tiered planting and garden room options.

Bad Teacher

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Cameron Diaz stars as Elizabeth Halsey in Columbia Pictures' Bad Teacher

A cynical, hard-drinking teacher hopes to seduce a wealthy substitute, making an enemy of a squeaky-clean colleague in the process. Comedy, with Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake

The Late Late Show: Eurosong 2022 special

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ryan Tubridy, with the six Eurosong hopefuls Rachel Goode (I'm Loving Me), Brooke Scullion (That's Rich), Miles Graham (Yeah We're Gonna Get Out of It), Brendan Murray (Real Love), Patrick O'Sullivan (One Night, One Kiss, One Promise) and Janet Grogan (Ashes of Yesterday). Picture Andres Poveda

Have your say on Ireland’s entry to next May’s Eurovision Song Contest which will be watched by 180 million people worldwide.

Six Eurovision hopefuls will perform live hoping to get the chance to represent the nation at the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next May.

And for the first time in several years, viewers will have the opportunity to cast our vote for our favourite song and help to decide Ireland's Eurovision entry.

Marty Whelan will be on hand as Green Room correspondent, capturing all the backstage action, throughout the show. And there will even be an interval performance of Riverdance — the iconic dance debuted at Eurovision back in 1994.

The chosen winner tonight will go on to represent Ireland at the competition in Turin in May, with Ireland drawn to perform in the second semi-final of the competition, bidding to qualify.

Passengers

RTÉ2, 10.15pm

Two travellers on a spaceship are woken 90 years before the end of their colonisation mission. Sci-fi drama, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.05pm

Courteney Cox on the Graham Norton Show

Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill star Uma Thurman talks about her new Apple TV+'s Suspicion, which is based on the Israeli series False Flag. Minnie Driver and Courteney Cox are also guests. AndAriana DeBose discusses her Golden Globe-winning role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's version of West Side Story as well as the upcoming American sci-fi thriller I.S.S.

Sport

Rugby. U20 Six Nations: Ireland v Wales at Musgrave Park, 7.30pm, RTÉ2

Suspicion

Apple TV+

Uma Thurman plays Katherine Newman, a prominent businesswoman whose 21-year-old son is kidnapped. Leo's abduction from a hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Four Brits staying there become the prime suspects — but are they guilty of anything more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Reacher

Amazon Prime

REACHER, starring Alan Ritchson, on Amazon Prime Video February 4

Alan Ritchson takes the lead role — the hero is wrongly arrested for murder; he takes on corrupt cops, scheming politicians and shady businessmen while trying to clear his name.

Raising Dion

Netflix

Second season: Dion is no ordinary youngster — he has special powers. Now, after befriending new student Brayden, who also has magical abilities, a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is everywhere.

Radio

The Lyric Concert, Lyric FM, 7pm: Jessica Cottis conducts the National Symphony Orchestra for a concert including Mozart, Shostakovich, and a world premiere of ‘Memoria’, by Irish composer Donnacha Dennehy.