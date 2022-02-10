Thursday TV Tips: Romances and finances on How to be Good with Money and First Dates Ireland 

How to be Good with Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Ella and Barbara are a young couple wanting to get their finances right from the start.

Dragons' Den

BBC One, 8pm

Entrepreneurs present a toilet wipe product; an alternative to plastic toys; a mood-enhancing coffee product; and a digital tool to help bereaved people manage the affairs of the deceased more easily.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Supermarket manager Margaret from Dublin is set up with Gerry, a company director from Mayo. Elsewhere, 23-year-old Aran from Dublin meets 20-year-old Kirsty from Dungarvan

Sport

Premier League: Liverpool v Leicester City; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal, both 7.45pm, BT Sport

Radio

Cuan an Cheoil, R na G, 7pm: Liam Ó Maonlaí will be joined in his new show by Cúil Aodha musician and composer Peadar Ó Riada and uileann piper Mick O’Brien. A live video stream will be available on R na G socials.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: A double-bill of live action from last month’s Eurosonic showcase: Amsterdam psych-rockers Spill Gold and London indie outfit Friedberg show the world why 2022 is set to be their year.