Thursday TV Tips: Romances and finances on How to be Good with Money and First Dates Ireland 

Ella and Barbara are a young couple wanting to get their finances right from the start.
Entrepreneurs present a toilet wipe product; an alternative to plastic toys; a mood-enhancing coffee product; and a digital tool to help bereaved people manage the affairs of the deceased more easily.
Supermarket manager Margaret from Dublin is set up with Gerry, a company director from Mayo. Elsewhere, 23-year-old Aran from Dublin meets 20-year-old Kirsty from Dungarvan
Premier League:v ; v , both 7.45pm, BT Sport
, R na G, 7pm: Liam Ó Maonlaí will be joined in his new show by Cúil Aodha musician and composer Peadar Ó Riada and uileann piper Mick O’Brien. A live video stream will be available on R na G socials.
, 2FM, 10pm: A double-bill of live action from last month’s Eurosonic showcase: Amsterdam psych-rockers Spill Gold and London indie outfit Friedberg show the world why 2022 is set to be their year.