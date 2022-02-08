Tuesday TV Tips: Fashion experts help ban leggings and fleeces for Julia in Templemore

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Final episode: Julia Walsh is 35. Originally from Berlin, she trained as a Garda and now lives in Templemore, Co. Tipperary with her husband Ian and their three children. While Julia loves being in the outdoors with her family, most of the time she wears leggings and fleece jackets but wants this to change.

This Is Going to Hurt

BBC One, 9pm

This is Going to Hurt: Ben Wishaw as Adam. Picture: Ludovic Robert

Adaptation of the bestselling and hilarious book by Adam Kay. Kay wrote the original by expanding on the diaries he hurriedly wrote while working as a junior doctor in an obstetrics and gynaecology department, a role he eventually gave up to concentrate on writing and comedy full time.

Sport

Premier League: Burnley v Manchester United, 8pm, BT Sport

Love is Blind: Japan

Netflix

Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating hoping to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with ... without ever having seen them.

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Back into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1993 Fanning Session with Female Hercules’ no-nonsense garage-punk is paired with a 2006 assault on Studio 8 from dance-rockers Noise Control.