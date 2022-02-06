Sunday TV Tips: Two new crime thrillers with women in central roles

BBC One, 9pm
Thriller. Erin Doherty (Princess Anne in) plays Becky, a young woman who is her mum’s carer. She follows her former friend Chloe Fairbourne on social media. Then she hears Chloe has died and things get complicated. The second episode can be seen on Monday.
RTÉ2, 11.30pm
When criminal profiler Louise Bergstein gets a phone call from an old family friend, she looks into a cold case involving multiple murders from years ago.
Rugby Six Nations —v , ko 3pm, RTÉ2
FA Cup:v , 4pm, Premier Sports, BBC One, ROI2
, Lyric FM, 6pm: The Limerick Man: Sara Lodge retraces the Irish journeys of writer, artist, and composer Edward Lear.
, RTÉ 1, 6pm: Live, six-part health and wellbeing series.
, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: DJ and writer Aidan Kelly continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at XL, the legendary label home of Radiohead, Overmono, and FKA Twigs, etc.
, Lyric FM, 9pm: Part 1 of a 2009 series, focusing on the work of Berlin, Gershwin, Kern, Arlen, Porter and Rodgers.