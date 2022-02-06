Sunday TV Tips: Two new crime thrillers with women in central roles

Chloe

BBC One, 9pm

Chloe: Featuring Erin Doherty, Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Jack Farthing and Brandon Micheal Hall. Fuelled by the opposing nature of their lives, Becky develops an obsession with socialite, Chloe. When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky's need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and infiltrate Chloe's group of friends

Thriller. Erin Doherty (Princess Anne in The Crown) plays Becky, a young woman who is her mum’s carer. She follows her former friend Chloe Fairbourne on social media. Then she hears Chloe has died and things get complicated. The second episode can be seen on Monday.

Blinded: Those Who Kill

RTÉ2, 11.30pm

Investigator Jan and profiler Louise constantly move around in the thrilling periphery of a murderer’s view as they link a series of killings

When criminal profiler Louise Bergstein gets a phone call from an old family friend, she looks into a cold case involving multiple murders from years ago.

Sport

Rugby Six Nations — France v Italy, ko 3pm, RTÉ2

FA Cup: Nottingham Forest v Leicester City, 4pm, Premier Sports, BBC One, ROI2

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: The Limerick Man: Sara Lodge retraces the Irish journeys of writer, artist, and composer Edward Lear.

Supercharged with Anna Geary, RTÉ 1, 6pm: Live, six-part health and wellbeing series.

The Bluffer’s Guide to XL Recordings, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: DJ and writer Aidan Kelly continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at XL, the legendary label home of Radiohead, Overmono, and FKA Twigs, etc.

The Great American Songbook, Lyric FM, 9pm: Part 1 of a 2009 series, focusing on the work of Berlin, Gershwin, Kern, Arlen, Porter and Rodgers.