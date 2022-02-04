Album review: Laurel Hell continues Mitski's upward trajectory

When Japanese-American singer Mitski Miyawaki played Cork’s Cyprus Avenue in June 2017, few in attendance could have suspected they were watching a superstar in waiting. But that’s what Mitski has become as she releases her sixth studio album. A show this March in Vicar Street, Dublin sold out in a heartbeat and she has acquired an influential cheerleader in Harry Styles who has invited her along as support for his summer stadium tour (though she skips Dublin’s Aviva Stadium).

With so much hype, a great deal rests on the shoulders of Laurel Hell. Yet there are grounds for suspecting Mitski may be less than thrilled with her burgeoning status as Gen Z icon. Laurel Hell is named after dense thickets of laurels that grow in the Appalachian woods and which are difficult to navigate. What Mitski is really talking about is, of course, fame – which she clearly views as more curse than blessing.

This was made obvious when she rounded off the touring cycle for her last album, Be The Cowboy, by declaring on stage in New York that this would be her last live appearance “indefinitely”. She later tweeted, “it’s time to be human again” – and deleted all her social media accounts.

Against the backdrop of her struggles with success, it is perhaps no surprise Laurel Hell is in places a rather diffident, even glum listen. It rewards close scrutiny and Mitski's songwriting is at times gorgeous. However, it isn’t the bright, chart-friendly LP some artists in her position might have recorded and, if anything, is more withdrawn than its predecessors. The world is Mitski’s oyster – but she has snapped shut the shell and chucked it back in the ocean.

And yet, on its own terms, this is a project worth loving. Single The Only Heartbreaker channels Tango In The Night Fleetwood Mac through a filter of millennial anxiety. And Valentine, Texas shares some of the bluesy indie melancholia of Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten.

“Who will I be tonight?’ Mitski wonders in the first verse. She never really gets around to answering that question, which is what makes Laurel Hell so fascinating.

It is a treatise on fame from a cult artist who, having gaze into the bright lights of the big time, has concluded she much prefers the shadows.