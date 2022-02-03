Buying tickets for Longitude 2022 at Marlay Park? Here's what you need to know

What's this, now?

Longitude Festival is all set for July 1-3 of this year at Dublin's Marlay Park - and has a staggering line-up of Irish and international artists among its first wave of announcements. As usual, it's a day-to-day event, so there is no camping at the site.

Who's playing?

Top-line acts announced thus far include UK rapper Dave, musical polymath Tyler, the Creator, and US superstar A$AP Rocky.

Friday July 1st: Dave & Doja Cat

Saturday July 2nd: Tyler, The Creator & Megan Thee Stallion

Sunday July 3rd: A$AP Rocky & The Kid Laroi

Others on the bill include Polo G, Aitch, and Denise Chaila, with further announcements due on more acts, and the schedule across the weekend.

What's the craic with tickets?

After a presale earlier in the week, the second release of advance tickets for Longitude goes on sale this Friday at 9am on Ticketmaster. Get online early, because there'll be queues.

A three-day weekend ticket costs €239.50, while individual day tickets are €99.50. There's a limit of eight tickets per booking.

VIP options will be available, including indoor and outdoor seating, fancy toilets and fancier food options.

2021 tickets will NOT be eligible for entry, as last year's tickets were refunded.

A previous Longitude at Marlay Park, Dublin. Picture: Collins Photos

Where is Marlay Park?

Marlay Park is in Rathfarnham, about 5.5 miles from Dublin city centre. On the evidence of some previous events, a key part of your planning should be how you get back to your base afterwards.

My kid wants to go. What's the story?

Under-16s can only attend if accompanied by an over-18.

There'll be meeting points at the exit of every stage if they become separated from their friends.

What are the accessibility options?

You can order accessibility tickets via the section on Ticketmaster.

There'll be a purpose-built raised viewing platform at the main and second stages, accessible by ramp and available on a 1+1 basis with accessibility attendees and accompanying ticketholders - the latter of whom might be asked to stand at the back if it gets very busy!

There will also be accessible toilets and parking facilities.