Radio Highlights: marking Bloody Sunday; 100 years of Ulysses

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

The current-affairs discussion show broadcasts live from Derry today and tomorrow, to mark the 50-year commemorations of Bloody Sunday.

Childless

Newstalk, 9pm

Documentary-maker Hillary Fennell explores what it means to be childless in a child-centred society and breaks the taboo of ‘social infertility’ by hearing the stories of six women.

SUNDAY

Supercharged with Anna Geary

RTÉ 1, 6pm

Anna Geary hosts a live, six-part health and wellbeing series that seeks to debunk fitness myths and address the post-Covid health situation in Ireland.

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Why London Cannot Keep Its Fools At Home: A look at the many lives of Dublin's Smock Alley Theatre, from a social venue in the days of the British Empire, to its current status as a jewel of Irish theatre.

The Bluffer's Guide to Alternative Rock

RTÉ 2XM, 8pm

DJ and writer Aidan Kelly continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at the broader development of the alternative rock movement of the late '80s and early '90s.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Presenter Áine Hensey chooses The Portland Bow by Dublin fiddler Aidan Connolly as her Album of the Week, featuring Irish repertoire and Spanish tunes.

TUESDAY

The Devlins: A 1990 Fanning Session catches the Cork band's star on the ascendant. Tuesday, 10pm; 2FM

Naomh Bríd — Muire na Gael

R na G, 3pm

Exploring the folklore and the traditions surrounding St Brigid, one of the patron saints of Ireland, on her feast day, including archive material and new interviews.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Irish composer and electronic music trailblazer, Roger Doyle, discusses new album Finnegan's Wake, featuring contributions from Olwen Fouéré, Derbhle Crotty, Aidan Gillen, and Barry McGovern.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Back into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: A 1990 Fanning Session from Cork band The Devlins foreshadowed their American success, while a 2013 Studio 8 performance was Northern singer-songwriter SOAK's first trip to RTÉ.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Synergy Vocals and the Colin Currie Group perform Steve Reich's key work, Music for 18 Musicians, in which he combines his composition experiences with Ghanaian Ewe drummers to create a new harmonic language.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special episode marking the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce's Ulysses, with Colm Toibín, Nuala O'Connor, John Patrick McHugh, Mary Costello, and Catherine Flynn.

THURSDAY

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and her daughter Nia for music and conversation in the third programme in this new series.

Adventures of a Young Pirate Queen: Gráinne and the Pirate Alday

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

The Magical Cauldron of Dagda is stolen from Clew Bay — to save her people, teenage Gráinne Mhaol must go on a high-seas adventure to bring it back.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty presents live highlights from US shoegazers A Place to Bury Strangers, recorded at Estonia's Tallinn Music Week.

FRIDAY

The Lyric Concert

Lyric FM, 7pm

Australian-born Jessica Cottis conducts the National Symphony Orchestra for a concert including Mozart, Shostakovich, and a world premiere of 'Memoria', a new work by Irish composer Donnacha Dennehy.#