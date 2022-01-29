Radio Highlights: marking Bloody Sunday; 100 years of Ulysses

The current-affairs discussion show broadcasts live from Derry today and tomorrow, to mark the 50-year commemorations of Bloody Sunday.
Documentary-maker Hillary Fennell explores what it means to be childless in a child-centred society and breaks the taboo of ‘social infertility’ by hearing the stories of six women.
Anna Geary hosts a live, six-part health and wellbeing series that seeks to debunk fitness myths and address the post-Covid health situation in Ireland.
Why London Cannot Keep Its Fools At Home: A look at the many lives of Dublin's Smock Alley Theatre, from a social venue in the days of the British Empire, to its current status as a jewel of Irish theatre.
DJ and writer Aidan Kelly continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at the broader development of the alternative rock movement of the late '80s and early '90s.
Presenter Áine Hensey choosesby Dublin fiddler Aidan Connolly as her Album of the Week, featuring Irish repertoire and Spanish tunes.
Exploring the folklore and the traditions surrounding St Brigid, one of the patron saints of Ireland, on her feast day, including archive material and new interviews.
Irish composer and electronic music trailblazer, Roger Doyle, discusses new album, featuring contributions from Olwen Fouéré, Derbhle Crotty, Aidan Gillen, and Barry McGovern.
Back into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: A 1990 Fanning Session from Cork band The Devlins foreshadowed their American success, while a 2013 Studio 8 performance was Northern singer-songwriter SOAK's first trip to RTÉ.
Synergy Vocals and the Colin Currie Group perform Steve Reich's key work,, in which he combines his composition experiences with Ghanaian Ewe drummers to create a new harmonic language.
A special episode marking the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce's, with Colm Toibín, Nuala O'Connor, John Patrick McHugh, Mary Costello, and Catherine Flynn.
Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and her daughter Nia for music and conversation in the third programme in this new series.
The Magical Cauldron of Dagda is stolen from Clew Bay — to save her people, teenage Gráinne Mhaol must go on a high-seas adventure to bring it back.
Dan Hegarty presents live highlights from US shoegazers A Place to Bury Strangers, recorded at Estonia's Tallinn Music Week.
Australian-born Jessica Cottis conducts the National Symphony Orchestra for a concert including Mozart, Shostakovich, and a world premiere of 'Memoria', a new work by Irish composer Donnacha Dennehy.#