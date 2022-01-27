Kellie Harrington to release autobiography with Roddy Doyle

The book will hit the shelves in October
Kellie Harrington to release autobiography with Roddy Doyle

Working with Booker Prize-winning author Roddy Doyle, Kellie will tell the story of her childhood, her unlikely rise to greatness, and her continuing commitment to living a normal life

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 17:10
Nicole Glennon

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington is to publish her first book in October.

The gold medalist’s autobiography will be published by Penguin Books Ireland and will tell the story of “her childhood, her unlikely rise to greatness, and her continuing commitment to living a normal life.” 

The amateur boxer and cleaner has given award-winning Irish novelist Roddy Doyle the honour of telling her story, from “going down the wrong path” in Dublin’s north inner city to achieving athletic greatness at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

In a tweet, the boxer said she is “super excited” about the book and hopes the public “enjoy reading it as much as I have enjoyed writing it.” 

The book is available for pre-order now with the title and cover art to be revealed at a later date.

