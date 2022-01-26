Clare Sands: 'Irish women are some of the most powerful and fearless in the world'

In northern Colombia, with a warm breeze blowing in from the Caribbean Sea, Clare Sands begins the day with a Zoom call back to Ireland. “Every January I take myself to faraway shores,” says the 29-year-old fiddle player, who has won acclaim for her dynamic reinterpretations of traditional music.

“To learn different music, different cultures. I missed it for the last year or two. This year I took the opportunity after Christmas to get out of town for a while. Meeting musicians and trying my best to play salsa and reggaeton [a mix of Latin American and Caribbean music]. I’m looking at my fiddle here beside me. It’s nice that it’s always on my back. It’s a language without borders: having a fiddle is brilliant.”

She enjoys travelling solo. The real thrill, though, comes from the opportunity to explore art from a new perspective.

“Just before it [the pandemic] all kicked off, I was in Mexico. And before that Guatemala. I spent about six weeks in Cuba. On another trip I was in Morocco. Places I know there’s going to be rich music and heritage. I’ve had some hairy experiences, going away by myself. For the majority of time it’s been brilliant. You come back and spring is there. And you’re ready.”

This spring promises to be busier than usual for the Cork musician. On January 27, she releases a new EP, Tírdhreacha Agus Fuaimdhreacha. A “musical journey” across Ireland, the collection features four contemporary compositions recorded across the four seasons – and in the four provinces.

The first track, assembled in winter on the Clare coast with songwriter Susan O’Neill, is a maritime jig that glints with danger. And the EP closes with Teacht an Fhómhair, her brooding collaboration with Liam Ó Maoinlaí. The accompanying video, set around the village of Inistioge, on the banks of the River Nore in Kilkenny, is filmed in three different locations with the aim of “capturing this world and the otherworld, the darkness, and the light”.

There was also a trip to Donegal, where, for the “autumn’ chapter, she worked with Steve Cooney, the Australian guitarist who has played with Altan, The Chieftains, Clannad and Andy Irvine (and who was briefly married to Sinéad O’Connor).

“It gave me an opportunity to explore every nook and cranny of Ireland. I’m ashamed to say I'd never even been properly to Donegal. And to be able to rent a 100-year-old cottage without electricity was brilliant,” she says. “And have Steve Cooney rock up there… It was an amazing experience to be able to soak up those landscapes and soundscapes. Because they’re abundant in Ireland. And we do take it for granted. And it is when I’m travelling around the world doing tours, or on my own little adventures, that I say, ‘wow, we have it all at home’.”

The concept of a project inspired by the seasons came at the height of lockdown. Having relocated to Connemara, and with nowhere to go and nothing to do, she had a chance, for the first time in years, to observe the natural rhythms of the world.

“I moved to Connemara at the start of the pandemic, to a cottage. Throughout 2020, everyone seemed to notice the seasons. Because we were so still. I’m a hardcore sea-swimmer. And have been before it was cool. Spending that much time in the sea, you see the change of seasons. How amazing would it be to take that as the inspiration and go from there? And to be able to bring in the Celtic calendar: the light and the dark. And to embrace the darkness of the seasons as well. It’s important because half those Celtic festivals are very dark.”

Clare Sands with Liam Ó Maonlaí. Picture: Kasia Kaminska

Sands grew up outside Blarney. Her father is from Newry, in Northern Ireland, her mother from Wexford. They met in Galway in the early 1990s, when both were playing music on the trad scene. Today, her father works as an engineer while her mother runs a centre in North Cork for people with disabilities. On her father’s side, Sands is a sixth-generation fiddle player and so takes her musicianship and her heritage seriously. At UCC she studied music and Italian while continuing to get in front of an audience as often as she could.

“I did a lot of jazz, gypsy jazz, lots of blues, bluegrass… absolutely everything I could get my hands on. And then interspersed with college I was travelling around the world with a fiddle on my back. There’s a rich trad scene in Cork and a rich jazz scene. Sin é and the Corner House [on Coburg Street] are right beside each other and have fantastic music. Having a hot port and then into the session – I spent a lot of weekends doing that.” After the EP she plans to round off the year with an album. It will be an opportunity to showcase her other great love, spoken word.

“One person I’m excited to have on it is [Northern Ireland civil rights campaigner] Bernadette Devlin McAliskey. And there are other voices weaving in and out, like a theatre show.” The record will be a celebration, she says, of “the women of Ireland”.

“Irish women are some of the most powerful and fearless in the world,” Sands elaborates. “The Irish woman has carried the family for so many years. The projects and songs I will release this year are all based around women and their fearlessness. There’s a very special thing when a group of Irish women come together.”

Tírdhreacha Agus Fuaimdhreacha is released January 27