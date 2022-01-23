Cathy Kelly’s chapter ends as she is first to be eliminated from Dancing with the Stars

Viewers have said goodbye to the first couple eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Ireland. On the show’s third week, Cathy Kelly received the fewest combined votes from the judges and the public and was the first celebrity to leave the competition.

The author failed to wow the judges and the viewers with the tango. Redmond described it as “a bit too Debbie Harry and needed more Dirty Harry.” She earned 15 points from the judges and the votes from viewers sealed her fate.

Swimmer Ellen Keane and Stephen Vincent

Ellen Keane was first of the 12 couples to perform. Her cha cha cha impressed the judges, with Brian Redmond describing it as “almost gold standard” though Arthur Gourounlian mused the gold medallist “can give more”. She earned 21 points from the judging panel.

Presenter Aengus Mac Grianna and Emily Barker

Next up was former newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna with a waltz. Echoing his criticism of Keane’s dance, Gourounlian said he’d like to see more from Mac Grianna and Barry agreed: “We need more: more swing, more turn, more sway.” Mac Grianna and Emily Barker received just 11 points.

Comedian Neil Delamere and Kylee Vincent

Comedian Neil Delamere impressed with his charleston. “You can dance a bit,” Redmond exclaimed, while Barry focused on his impressive prop work with a rake. “I think you could be raking in the good marks tonight.” Delamere scooped 22 points.

Missy Keating and Ervinas Merfeldas

Missy Keating showed off her samba on the dancefloor, and while the technicalities were rusty, she earned 21 points. Redmond said she “took us all to Rio de Janeiro tonight.” Gourounlian said it was clear she enjoyed herself. “Lots of sass, lots of fun, your face lit up.”

Cyclist Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne

After a poor first week, cyclist Nicolas Roche took on a Viennese waltz with Karen Byrne and the judges praised his ability to take criticism constructively. “I love when somebody takes our critique and comes back and shoves it in our face,” Redmond said. They awarded him 16 points.

Matthew Mac Nabb and Laura Nolan

Love Islander Matthew Mac Nabb disappointed the judges with the lack of “musicality” in his jive. Gourounlian said: “The only thing I saw was delay, delay, delay.” Mac Nabb got 11 points, tying with Mac Grianna for the lowest score awarded by the judges.

TV Presenter Grainne Seoige and John Nolan

Gráinne Seoige took a walk on the wild side with her paso doble, startling both the judges and her dance partner John Nolan as she got into character for the routine. “You made me sweat. So nice to see that saucy side of you,” Gourounlian said. They got 17 points.

Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua

A quickstep from rugby star Jordan Conroy was “a little bit erratic” according to Barry and Redmond agreed: “Lots of energy in it. A little manic in places, the feet need to be tidier.” Gourounlian disagreed. “I love manic!” He received 19 points.

Erica Cody and Denys Samson

After her record-breaking high score last week, singer Erica Cody’s foxtrot yet again pleased the judges. “You are so suited for this show because of your versatility, you’re like a chameleon,” Gourounlian said. “I’m so impressed with you,” Barry agreed. She earned 23 points.

Jockey Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca

The “dark horse” from week one, Nina Carberry continued to make her mark on the competition with a rumba. Barry said she was “a little bit tongue-struck” and after hearing Carberry say she doesn’t feel sexy, Gourounlian was adamant: “Nina, believe in yourself. You are S-E-X-Y: sexy!” Her routine was the night’s highest-scoring, with 25 points.

Aslan’s Billy Mc Guinness and Hannah Kelly

Aslan member Billy McGuinness and Hannah Kelly danced a salsa and though Redmond said “I’m not so sure you’re here for a long time,” Gourounlian disagreed: “You guys bring so much joy on the dancefloor. I love cheese!” They were given 13 points.

The remaining 11 couples will compete in Movie Week next Sunday.