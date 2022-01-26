Wednesday TV Tips: Learning to read when 'the letters just keep on moving around'

Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51

BBC1, 9pm

Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51. Picture: PA Photo/BBC / Hungry Bear / Ben Gregory King

Jay Blades, presenter of The Repair Shop, left school with no qualifications and nothing to his name except a reputation as a great fighter. Until he was in his 30s, Blades hid the fact he has the reading ability of a child. Throughout his life, he found ways of avoiding the written word and while it hasn’t prevented him succeeding as an upholstery business owner and finding fame on the small screen, he has decided it’s finally time to learn to read.

He has described reading as like "having a book of ants" moving about on the page: "So the letters are all ants, and they just keep on moving around. So you try and hold them down. It's insane, I'm telling you. And it gives you a headache because imagine trying to see something that's constantly moving."

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion

Channel 4, 9pm

Katie Price's Mucky Mansion

The former model hit the headlines before Christmas after receiving a driving ban, but the only things she’ll be hitting here are items she no longer feels are fit to grace her 19-room mansion — she’s seen smashing chimney pots and knocking down guttering. Price hopes the renovation will not only spruce up the place, but help her banish bad memories of events that have happened there.

You can see Price at the top of a cherry picker, where she accidentally drops a chimney pot off the roof, knocking the guttering off the side of the house in the process.

Another clip shows her in a gardening centre with son Harvey where she buys artificial turf to be used as wallpaper for her son Jett's bedroom.

Grey's Anatomy

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Grey's Anatomy: With a Little Help From My Friends. Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program. Meanwhile, Addison's patient has complications from a procedure, and Jo helps a woman who goes into premature labour. Picture: ABC/Eric McCandless

Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new initiative. Addison's patient suffers complications from a procedure and Jo helps a woman in premature labour