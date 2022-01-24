Monday TV Tips: Examining the Kerry Babies investigation; and children caught in crime gangs

Changemakers: Youth Crime & Justice

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

This documentary series by RTÉ and the Irish Universities Association explores game-changing university research projects. UL’s Greentown Project where a new investigation system identifies the most vulnerable young people at risk of joining Ireland's organised crime gangs. This project aims to reduce the influence that crime gangs hold over children and families in the neighbourhoods that they operate in and provide a practical route out of a crime gang for children already embedded or caught up in criminal activity.

The Responder

BBC1, 9pm

Martin Freeman in The Responder

New 6-part series starring Martin Freeman and written by former police officer Tony Schumacher. The Responder follows beat copper Chris (Martin Freeman) as he works six exhausting, back-to-back night shifts and, much like real life, switches from moments of bleak drama to pitch-black comedy, from arriving at a house where an elderly woman has been found dead on the sofa to sneakily quaffing her soup and pinching her cigarettes.

American Made

TG4, 9.30pm

TG4: American Made with Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise

A pilot is recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in US history. The story of Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug-runner for the CIA in the 1980s in a clandestine operation that would be exposed as the Iran-Contra Affair. Stars Tom Cruise and Domhnall Gleeson.

Crimes & Confessions

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Catherine Cournane, Crimes & Confessions

Examining the Kerry Babies story, where the allegations of forced confessions were made against some Gardai by Joanne Hayes and her family. Features interviews with those close to the story and one of the investigating Gardaí.

The Talk

RTÉ2, 10.25pm

(left) Maria Diouf was born on the West coast of Africa and lived in Portugal before moving to Northern Ireland at the age of 11; and (right) Tomike J is a singer-songwriter from Dublin

Four duos of young people discuss their personal experiences of racism in Ireland. Each duo is given questions to ask each other, including the infamous question ‘Where are you really from?’ They also discuss their experiences of racism in school, the football pitch and the pub and how racism can affect other aspects of their lives including dating, social media and work.

Radio

The Blues of the Night with Bernard Clarke, Lyric FM 9pm: The Blues of the Night connects different musical landscapes — bringing you through centuries, genres, and soundscapes.