It's happening - Harry Styles will play Dublin this summer

Harry Styles has announced a gig in Dublin this summer.

The former One Direction star has added a night in the Aviva Stadium in June as part of his rescheduled world tour Love On.

The Golden singer had been due to perform in Dublin's 3Arena in 2020, but the gig never happened due to coronavirus restrictions.

I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America.



Public on sale begins on Friday, Jan 28. Check your venue website for further information about your show, and protocols.



I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H pic.twitter.com/M9Wg9AXczA — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) January 19, 2022

Ticketholders for the 3Arena gig will be refunded and receive an access presale to ensure priority access if they want to attend the new performance on June 22 at Aviva Stadium. Ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent with details.

Everyone else can try their luck at booking a ticket from 9am, Friday, January 28.

Londoner Arlo Parks has been announced as the opening act for the Dublin show.