It's happening - Harry Styles will play Dublin this summer

Londoner Arlo Parks has been announced as the opening act for the Aviva gig
It's happening - Harry Styles will play Dublin this summer

Harry Styles will stop off at the Aviva this summer. 

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 15:18
Nicole Glennon

Harry Styles has announced a gig in Dublin this summer.

The former One Direction star has added a night in the Aviva Stadium in June as part of his rescheduled world tour Love On.

The Golden singer had been due to perform in Dublin's 3Arena in 2020, but the gig never happened due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ticketholders for the 3Arena gig will be refunded and receive an access presale to ensure priority access if they want to attend the new performance on June 22 at Aviva Stadium. Ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent with details.

Everyone else can try their luck at booking a ticket from 9am, Friday, January 28.

Londoner Arlo Parks has been announced as the opening act for the Dublin show.

Read More

'He doesn’t like to be interviewed': Turning the camera on Brian Wilson

More in this section

Public funding review Bono reveals he gets ’embarrassed’ listening to U2’s songs
SHOWBIZ Glastonbury 11 'He doesn’t like to be interviewed': Turning the camera on Brian Wilson
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals At seventy: Janis Ian on coming out, Bill Cosby, and her swan-song album
<p>Kenneth Branagh says actors perform best when they are ‘less fearful’ (Brian Lawless/ PA)</p>

Kenneth Branagh says actors perform best when they are ‘less fearful’ at work

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices