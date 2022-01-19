Wednesday TV Tips: Stacey Dooley meets groups dedicated to preventing stalking 

— and if you're keen to see how Doc Martens are made, join Gregg Wallace Inside the Factory
Stacey Dooley: Stalkers — there has been a 'significant increase' in stalking offences during the pandemic, according to police in Britain; and Gregg Wallace follows the making of a pair of Dr Martens

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Inside the Factory

BBC2, 9pm

Gregg Wallace — Inside the Factory at Wollaston's Dr Martens
Gregg Wallace heads to the Northamptonshire village of Wollaston to follow the making of a pair of heritage brand Dr Martens 1460 boots.

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers

BBC One, 10.35pm (NI, 11.05pm)

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers
According to police in Britain, there has been a 'significant increase' in stalking offences during the pandemic. Strictly Come Dancing winner, Stacey Dooley embeds herself within the specialist Cheshire Police force, as well as a victim support organisation. Both groups are dedicated to the prevention of stalking behaviour, as well as to stopping stalkers progressing onto violent and abusive acts. Dooley, who was awarded an MBE in 2018 for her services to broadcasting, spends time with the victims of stalking, as well as perpetrators, to try to understand more about the growing problem.

Ireland’s Youngest Grandparents: True Lives

Virgin Media One, 11pm

Over the last decade, the average age of first-time Irish parents has risen to an all-time high with many waiting until their 30s or 40s to have kids. However, there are still those who choose to have children much younger, making their own parents very young grandparents. This documentary looks at some of Ireland’s youngest grandparents.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum
On Goldblum's list this time are puzzles, birthdays, backyards, tiny things and motorcycles.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Crime writer WC Ryan discusses his new book The Winter Guest — a murder-mystery set in 1922 Ireland, backdropped by the Civil War.

