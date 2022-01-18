Tuesday TV Tips: Cornered on a train by an old woman who recommended a diet

The Talk — Body Image

Four young women discuss how they feel about their bodies — from childhood diets to dating and bullying. Curvy model Jessica Cinelli recalls a desire to diet at the age of eight, while comedian Justine Stafford details the school bullying that spurred her to lose more than half her body weight in three months.

Plus-size model and blogger Brenda Mangwandi discusses the worst things that have been said to her, describing an ex-boyfriend who constantly compared her to a slimmer friend. Jen mentions the embarrassment of being cornered on a train by an elderly woman who recommended a diet to her, saying “When you’re bigger, people just feel like they can tell you anything. Because they feel like they are helping you.”

Winterwatch

BBC Two, 8pm Chris Packham and co-presenter Michaela Strachan are returning to Wild Ken Hill near King's Lynn in Norfolk for the new run, which will be running for the next fortnight.

They'll be keeping an eye out for the shy and retiring local residents, which include stoats, pine martens and some rare owl species.

Iolo Williams is staying at home on the Isle of Mull, where he learns more about its population of golden and white-tailed eagles, as well as otters, hares and short-eared owls. Plus, Packham's stepdaughter Megan McCubbin investigates the wildlife at Castle Espie in Northern Ireland.

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Mike is looking for help in getting out of a style rut — and he wants a dashing new look for his wife Liz's 40th birthday

The Style Counsellors get their first male client. Mike Shyne, 50, is from Castleconnell in Limerick. He is an ambulance-driving instructor and normally wears tracksuits to work. He has a tracksuit bottom for each day of the week and hasn’t worn a pair of jeans in 20 years but he now wants to make more of an effort. He is married to Liz for 14 years and they have 3 children.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew & the Paedophile

UTV, 9pm

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in a New York jail having been convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with her friend and former lover Jeffrey Epstein. Ranvir Singh investigates how the daughter of a billionaire has sunk so low after once enjoying a life of wealth and privilege. She also shines a light on Maxwell and Epstein's network of rich, powerful and famous friends, one of which was, of course, Prince Andrew, who may yet have to face a civil court case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

Sport

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea, 8pm, BT Sport

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Cork poet Thomas McCarthy discusses his new anthology of work, Poetry, Memory and the Party: Journals 1974-2014, assembled as a record of life in modern Ireland.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: As the Covid crisis goes on, Dan Hegarty continues mining the session archives: A 1992 Fanning Session sees Irish rock contenders Blink in flying form, while a 2018 Studio 8 session showcases AEMak.