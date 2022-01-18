Tuesday TV Tips: Cornered on a train by an old woman who recommended a diet

Body image discussed on The Talk; a man gets a style makeover on The Style Counsellors; and Ghislaine, Prince Andrew & the Paedophile on UTV this evening
Tuesday TV Tips: Cornered on a train by an old woman who recommended a diet

Jen Morris and Justine Stafford on The Talk: Body Image.  Beauty content creator Jen Morris describes her wish to lose weight as a child. “I vividly remember when I was young, thinking, like, if I could just get a little bit sick. Like, if I could get some kind of disease, that I would be sick enough that I wouldn’t die, but that I would be skinny.”

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Talk — Body Image

RTÉ Player from 7am

Four young women discuss how they feel about their bodies — from childhood diets to dating and bullying. Curvy model Jessica Cinelli recalls a desire to diet at the age of eight, while comedian Justine Stafford details the school bullying that spurred her to lose more than half her body weight in three months.

Plus-size model and blogger Brenda Mangwandi discusses the worst things that have been said to her, describing an ex-boyfriend who constantly compared her to a slimmer friend. Jen mentions the embarrassment of being cornered on a train by an elderly woman who recommended a diet to her, saying “When you’re bigger, people just feel like they can tell you anything. Because they feel like they are helping you.”

Winterwatch

BBC Two, 8pm Chris Packham and co-presenter Michaela Strachan are returning to Wild Ken Hill near King's Lynn in Norfolk for the new run, which will be running for the next fortnight.

They'll be keeping an eye out for the shy and retiring local residents, which include stoats, pine martens and some rare owl species.

Iolo Williams is staying at home on the Isle of Mull, where he learns more about its population of golden and white-tailed eagles, as well as otters, hares and short-eared owls. Plus, Packham's stepdaughter Megan McCubbin investigates the wildlife at Castle Espie in Northern Ireland.

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Mike is looking for help in getting out of a style rut — and he wants a dashing new look for his wife Liz's 40th birthday
Mike is looking for help in getting out of a style rut — and he wants a dashing new look for his wife Liz's 40th birthday

The Style Counsellors get their first male client. Mike Shyne, 50, is from Castleconnell in Limerick. He is an ambulance-driving instructor and normally wears tracksuits to work. He has a tracksuit bottom for each day of the week and hasn’t worn a pair of jeans in 20 years but he now wants to make more of an effort. He is married to Liz for 14 years and they have 3 children.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew & the Paedophile

UTV, 9pm

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in a New York jail having been convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with her friend and former lover Jeffrey Epstein. Ranvir Singh investigates how the daughter of a billionaire has sunk so low after once enjoying a life of wealth and privilege. She also shines a light on Maxwell and Epstein's network of rich, powerful and famous friends, one of which was, of course, Prince Andrew, who may yet have to face a civil court case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

Sport

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea, 8pm, BT Sport

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Cork poet Thomas McCarthy discusses his new anthology of work, Poetry, Memory and the Party: Journals 1974-2014, assembled as a record of life in modern Ireland.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: As the Covid crisis goes on, Dan Hegarty continues mining the session archives: A 1992 Fanning Session sees Irish rock contenders Blink in flying form, while a 2018 Studio 8 session showcases AEMak.

Read More

Fighting the urge to splurge: one writer's no-buy challenge for 2022

More in this section

Aoife Dooley: 'I was like, "F**k off. I’m not autistic. I’d know if I was"' Aoife Dooley: 'I was like, "F**k off. I’m not autistic. I’d know if I was"'
Vicky McClure: 'You can tell the mentality of the bombmaker by the device' Vicky McClure: 'You can tell the mentality of the bombmaker by the device'
Dancing with the Stars review: Erica Cody makes history with ‘celebrity killer’ samba Dancing with the Stars review: Erica Cody makes history with ‘celebrity killer’ samba
PoetGhislaine, Prince Andrew & the PaedophileThe Style CounsellorsMakeoverFashionbody imagewinterwatchpine martensthe talkBullyingdietingmodeldatingPlace: Castle EspiePerson: Jessica CinelliPerson: Justine StaffordPerson: Brenda MangwandiPerson: Chris PackhamPerson: Michaela StrachanPerson: Megan McCubbinPerson: Iolo WilliamsPerson: Mike ShynePerson: Ghislaine MaqwellPerson: Jeffrey EpsteinPerson: Virgina GiuffrePerson: Prince AndrewPerson: Thomas McCarthy
<p>Now You’re Asking: Tara Flynn and Marian Keyes.</p>

Podcast Corner: Doubling up with Tara Flynn & Marian Keyes, and Two Norries

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices