Sunday TV Tips: Dancing on Ice and Dancing with the Stars

This Time Next Year

Virgin Media One, 1.30pm

Davina McCall meets new parents who want to transform the life of their profoundly deaf baby girl; a military couple who share their desire to start a family; a mother and daughter hoping to lose 15 stone between them; an oncology student who has her sights set on becoming Miss England; and a lady with a rare autoimmune condition who pledges to have a brand new nose, by This Time Next Year.

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Lottie Ryan and Pasquale La Rocca during the Dancing With The Stars live show last weekend

The second set of celeb dancers take to the floor for the first time, with judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Arthur Gourounlian giving their verdicts.

Dancing on Ice

Virgin Media One, 6.30pm

Dancing on Ice: Bez is among the competitors

Twelve celebrities compete to become champion of the rink. Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

Smother

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Val and her three daughters are stunned to see 'Liar' scrawled in lipstick across the mirror.

Sport

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

, LyricFM, 9pm: Music, Romanticism & the Sublime — Part 1: Michael Lee explores the changing world of music in the Romantic Era, and its transcendent ideal: the sublime.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: As the EBU’s Eurosonic event returns in the coming days as a streaming festival and online music convention, Dan Hegarty presents highlights of Irish bands, including Soak, God Is An Astronaut, Denise Chaila, Fontaines DC, and Hozier.