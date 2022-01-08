Five things for the week ahead: Foghorns in Cork, After Life returns 

1 |tv|

Crimes and Confessions

Part one of a new series. In 1971, nineteen-year-old Una Lynskey vanishes without a trace near her home in Co Meath. Gardaí charge three local lads with her disappearance. They are innocent - and claim their confessions are coerced.

Monday January 10, 9.35pm; RTÉ One

2 |art|

Danny McCarthy: Found Sound (Lost at Sea) 11.1.11

A sound installation by performance art legend (and Mallow man!) Danny McCarthy which will sound out across Emmet Place outside the Crawford Art Gallery to mark the eleventh anniversary of the last foghorn sounding from lighthouses along the Irish coast, when they ceased on 11 January 2011.

Tuesday January 11, all day; Crawford Art Gallery

3 |theatre|

Faith Healer @ Abbey Theatre, Dublin

Aidan Gillen and Niamh Cusack have been leading a new production of the Brian Friel classic on the 40th anniversary of its Irish premiere - this week sees special accessibility performances at the Abbey Theatre, including sign-language interpretation, audio description and live captioning.

Sign-language performance; Thursday January 13, 7.30pm

Audio-described and captioned performance; Saturday 15, 2pm

https://www.abbeytheatre.ie/whats-on/faith-healer/

4 |music|

Bonobo - Fragments

Veteran electronic producer Simon Green's lockdown record is on the way - inspired by his own Covid-era escapes into nature, and featuring collaborations with Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.

Friday January 14, available in digital and physical formats via Ninja Tune

5 |streaming|

After Life

Ricky Gervais returns for a third series, and there are signs that his character might be embracing a more positive outlook on life.