Radio Highlights: modern Irish music chronicled in Legacies

SATURDAY

Opera Night with Paul Herriott

LyricFM, 7pm

Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the New York Metropolitan Opera, performing Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M Blow’s moving memoir Fire Shut Up In My Bones.

This Way Out

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm

Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Goedemorgen, Amsterdam: Laoise O'Brien travels to Amsterdam with the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland to follow their musical adventures in this historic and culturally rich city.

Treaty Songs

LyricFM, 9pm

Edited highlights of the recent Treaty Songs concert in the National Concert Hall, featuring the Crash Ensemble, Lisa O’Neill, John Spillane, Karan Casey, Duke Special, Jonathan Nangle, and special guest Christy Moore.

Lasracha

R na G, 9pm

Seán Ó hÉanaigh takes an Irish-language look at the work of Gram Parsons as a solo artist, his recordings with The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and Emmylou Harris, in another airing of his roundup of classic Americana.

MONDAY

Ceol Binn ó na Beanna

R na G, 7pm

All this week on the programme, Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha will be bringing us a look back at the best traditional music albums of 2021, including music from Sarah Ghriallais, Aidan Connolly, Hugh Healy, Aggie Whyte, Colm Naughton, and more.

TUESDAY

Happyalone: 2020 Father Matthew Street session revisited on The Alternative; Tuesday, 10pm; 2FM

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty presents another pair of performances from the RTÉ session archives: A 2000 Fanning Session from alt-rockers Wilt saw ex-Kerbdog members breach into pop territory, while a 2019 session from Cork trio Happyalone is on record as one of the presenter's favourites, including a remarkable rendition of Nirvana's 'Something in the Way'.

WEDNESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Having featured UK electronic outfit Death in Vegas' second LP The Contino Sessions all week as his album of the week, Dan Hegarty speaks with frontman Richard Fearless about its writing and recording — including working with punk icon Iggy Pop on breakout single 'Aisha'.

THURSDAY

Bladhaire

R na G, 3pm

The team is back in action after the Christmas break, and Áine Ní Bhreisleáin brings us an action-packed show as usual, with lots of prizes, great music and plenty of laughs.

FRIDAY

Cartlann Bhóthar na Léinsí

R na G, 2.05pm

Dáithí de Mórdha presents gems from the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Munster archives every week — demonstrating past traditions, customs, beliefs, ways of life, pastimes, family, and community life in the Gaeltacht.

The Lyric Concert

LyricFM, 7pm

Chief Conductor Jaime Martin conducts the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra for a concert featuring acclaimed pianist Kirill Gerstein in Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 2 live from the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

RADIO REWIND

Legacies

rte.ie and RTÉ Radio Player

A four-part look at the evolution of modern Irish music commissioned by RTÉ 2FM: A chat between The Alternative's Dan Hegarty and former indie DJ Jenny Huston; a look at Irish hip-hop's development by Mo-K; Ireland's homegrown pop songbook chronicled by Tara Kumar and Stephen Byrne, and Tracy Clifford looks at the history of our festival scene.