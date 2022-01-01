Radio Highlights: the history of The Wild Rover, the legacy of Patrick Kavanagh

NEW YEAR’S DAY

The Saw Doctors: I Want My Old Job Back

RTÉ 1, 12pm

When Galway band The Saw Doctors released their debut album, If This Is Rock And Roll, I Want My Old Job Back, it would change their lives forever. 30 years on, Ann Marie Kelly revisits the album with its creators and producer Mike Scott.

The Breakdown

2FM, 6pm

Parts one and two of a series journeying through 30 years of electronic dance music in Ireland, where producers reveal the story behind their biggest tracks. Continues tomorrow at 6pm with the final two parts.

Blas: Domhnach na Fola

RnaG, 6.30pm

On November 21, 1920, 14 people were shot dead in Croke Park. Conall Ó Máirtín visits Croke Park to assess the legacy and influence of that day on the GAA, and visits Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin.

SUNDAY

Spórt an Lae

RnaG, 2pm

A look at Cork’s glorious GAA year of 1990, and an interview with Kerry GAA legend Mickey Ned O’Sullivan.

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Taking Flight: a series of radio essays by four different artists, taking the work of Patrick Kavanagh as a stepping-off point for their own artistic pursuit.

MONDAY

Ógie

RnaG, 11am

The life and sporting legacy of young Monaghan footballer Ógie Ó Dufaigh, who died tragically in a car crash in July.

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents

RTÉ 1, 2pm

A look back at a busy year for one of the broadcaster’s in-house orchestras, including Niamh Regan, David Kitt, Mick Flannery, and Susan O’Neill, and the music of Aretha Franklin and Emily Dickinson.

Fire Draw Near: The Wild Rover

RTÉ 1, 4pm

Lankum man Ian Lynch leads listeners over the history of ‘The Wild Rover’ — spanning 300 years, and charting its ascent to Ireland’s most famous folk song.

TUESDAY

Writer and poet Victoria Kennefick: in the running for the Costa Book Awards 2021; Tuesday, 7pm; RTÉ 1

Seal sna Cruacha

RnaG, 11am

A look at life in the Gaeltacht area of Na Cruacha, the Bluestack Mountains in Donegal, in years past.

Ag Saothrú na Feamainne

RnaG, 2pm

Treasa Bhreathnach examines the seaweed harvesting industry in Ireland.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The Costa Book Award winners will be announced — will Shanagarry’s Victoria Kennefick take home the poetry honours? Plus, Daedalus Press’ editor Pat Boran discusses the publishing house’s new Local Wonders: Poems of Our Immediate Surrounds poetry anthology.

WEDNESDAY

Ceol Binn ó na Beanna

RnaG, 7pm

A 2016 concert in the home of Cecil Sharpe in Camden Town in London, to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of Le Chéile box player Raymond Roland.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Novelist Jan Carson joins the weeknight arts magazine to discuss her new work, The Raptures, out now on Penguin Books.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Glen of the Downs post-rockers God Is An Astronaut plunge the depths of their 10-album (and counting) discography for a live set, recorded at the Opium venue in Dublin in mid-2021.

FRIDAY

The Lyric Concert

LyricFM, 7pm

Jaime Martin conducts the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra for a concert featuring acclaimed pianist Kirill Gerstein in Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 - broadcasting live from the National Concert Hall in Dublin.