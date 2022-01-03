Monday TV Tips: David Attenborough examines songs from the natural world

— and Joker is on television this evening too
Joker; A robin singing in winter. George Woodcock/Mike Birkhead Associates for Attenborough’s Wonder of Song

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Attenborough's Wonder Of Song

BBC1, 6.30pm

Winter robin Erithacus rubecula singing. Picture: Mike Birkhead Associates/George Woodcock
David Attenborough brings us songs from the natural world, all recorded during his lifetime and featuring animals ranging from the largest lemur and a humpback whale to a lyrebird.

Joker

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime and comes face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker.

Sport

Premier League: Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5.30pm, Sky Sports;

Radio

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents, RTÉ 1, 2pm: A look back at a busy year for one of the broadcaster’s in-house orchestras, including Niamh Regan, David Kitt, Mick Flannery, and Susan O’Neill, and the music of Aretha Franklin and Emily Dickinson.

Fire Draw Near: The Wild Rover, RTÉ 1, 4pm: Lankum man Ian Lynch leads listeners over the history of ‘The Wild Rover’ — spanning 300 years, and charting its ascent to Ireland’s most famous folk song.

