Sunday TV Tips: New potters seize the clay in The Great Pottery Throw Down

— and the true story of Anne Williams, campaigner for justice whose son died at Hillsborough Stadium
Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Channel 4, 7.45pm

Comedian Ellie Taylor takes over from Derry Girls’ star, Siobhán McSweeney (on account of a broken leg). Challenges include the creation of a children's crockery set and ceramic milk bottles.

Anne

UTV, 9pm

Maxine Peake as Anne Williams. Picture: World Productions/ITV
Based on the true story of Anne Williams, whose son Kevin had a ticket for the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989. He died due to injuries incurred during the crush in the Leppings Lane end of the Hillsborough stadium and she became a tireless campaigner for truth and justice on behalf of all those who lost their lives.

Sport

Premier League: Brentford v Aston Villa, 2pm; Chelsea v Liverpool, 4pm, Sky Sports.

Radio

Spórt an Lae, RnaG, 2pm: A look at Cork’s glorious GAA year of 1990, and an interview with Kerry GAA legend Mickey Ned O’Sullivan.

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: Taking Flight: a series of radio essays by four different artists, taking the work of Patrick Kavanagh as a stepping-off point for their own artistic pursuit.

