New Year's Day TV Tips: Daleks, Aisling Bea, Pauline McLynn, and a Harry Potter reunion

If this was a little early for you today, you can always catch it on Player. The 2022 New Year's Concert takes place under the baton of Daniel Barenboim in the Musikverein in Vienna.
BBC1, 7pm
The Daleks are back — and Aisling Bea and Pauline McLynn are among the guest stars. Mandip Gill and Jon Bishop also appear.
Sky Max/Now, 8pm
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film which premiered 20 years ago.
BBC One, 9pm
Jamie Dornan stars in this taut, six-part mystery thriller. A nameless character (played by Dornan) is pursued in the Australian Outback by a tanker truck whose driver seems intent on forcing him off the road. Following an epic cat-and-mouse chase that almost ends in tragedy, our hero awakes in hospital with amnesia. The rest of the series follows his efforts to piece together clues that could reveal his identity.
United Rugby Championship:v , 4.45pm; v , 7.30pm, TG4 Premier League: v , 12.30pm, BT Sport; v , 5pm, Sky Sports
, 2FM, 6pm: Parts one and two of a series journeying through 30 years of electronic dance music in Ireland, where producers reveal the story behind their biggest tracks. Continues tomorrow at 6pm with the final two parts.
, RnaG, 6.30pm: On November 21, 1920, 14 people were shot dead in Croke Park. Conall Ó Máirtín visits Croke Park to assess the legacy and influence of that day on the GAA, and visits Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin.